CAPROCK ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF VENTURI PRIVATE WEALTH

Austin-based independent firm brings approximately $4 billion in assets, 10 advisors

Teams will unify under the Caprock brand, bringing added talent, expanded family office capabilities and enhanced service to ultra-high-net-worth clients

BOISE, Idaho, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caprock, a leading multi-family office Registered Investment Advisor serving ultra-high-net-worth clients, today announced the acquisition of Venturi Private Wealth, an Austin-based independent wealth management firm with approximately $4 billion in assets under management.

Founded in 2015, Venturi has built a strong reputation in Austin and Oklahoma City, serving entrepreneurs, executives and multigenerational families through a fiduciary, planning-oriented approach to wealth management. In recent years, the firm has increasingly expanded its work with families whose needs extend beyond traditional investment management into areas such as family governance, wealth education, advanced planning and CFO services.

The transaction brings approximately 30 employees to Caprock, including 10 advisors and expands the firm's footprint in Austin, and establishes a presence in Oklahoma City. Following the close, Venturi clients will continue working with their existing advisors while gaining access to Caprock's broader family office resources, access to a deeper menu of investments and the support of an experienced national team.

"Venturi has built an exceptional firm grounded in trust, thoughtful advice and long-term client relationship," said Greg Brown, Co-CEO of Caprock. "They share our belief that serving wealthy families requires a broad family office approach that extends well beyond investment management. We're thrilled to welcome their team to Caprock and look forward to building on the strengths of both firms for the benefit of our clients."

As client needs became more complex, Venturi sought a partner that could broaden what it could offer clients while preserving its client-first culture and advisory approach. Caprock's family office model, broad private market platform, technology, and deep family office capabilities made it a natural fit.

"Like Caprock, we've always believed that wealth management is about much more than managing investments," said Russ Norwood, Co-Founder and CEO of Venturi. "As we considered the next chapter for our firm, it was important to find a partner that would strengthen what we do for our clients. Caprock brings broader investment capabilities, deeper family office resources and the scale to support clients as their needs continue to evolve, while preserving the culture, independence and client focus that have always defined Venturi."

Upon closing, Venturi will operate under the Caprock brand and platform. Norwood and Joey Sager, who leads Venturi's Oklahoma City office, will become Managing Directors at Caprock.

The acquisition expands Caprock's footprint in Texas and strengthens its presence in one of the country's largest and fastest-growing wealth management markets. Going forward, the combined firm will continue Caprock's focus on serving ultra-high-net-worth families as an independent, fee-only fiduciary firm.

"At Caprock, growth has never been about getting bigger for the sake of getting bigger," said Bill Gilbert, Co-CEO of Caprock. "We look for firms that put clients first, share our values and make the overall experience for our clients stronger. Venturi has built a talented team and a strong presence in important growth markets for our firm. Our focus is on bringing the teams together thoughtfully and building on those strengths."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Berkshire Global Advisors served as exclusive financial advisor to Venturi, with Bomy Hagopian, Partner, leading the Berkshire team. DLA Piper served as legal advisor to Venturi. Stoel Rives LLP served as legal advisor to Caprock.

About Caprock

The Caprock Group LLC ("Caprock") is a top multi-family office Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) serving ultra-high-net-worth clients. Founded in 2005, Caprock acts as a full-service outsourced chief investment officer and chief financial officer for wealthy families, providing integrated investment management, family office services and customized advice for clients with significant and complex wealth. Caprock advises on approximately $17 billion in client assets, has more than $8 billion invested across private markets and serves 468 families nationwide. The firm is privately held with teams in Boise, Seattle, San Jose, Newport Beach, Park City, New York, Austin, Chicago, Scottsdale, Denver and Winter Park.

About Venturi Private Wealth

Venturi Private Wealth is an independent wealth management firm headquartered in Austin, Texas, with an additional office in Oklahoma City. Founded in 2015, Venturi serves entrepreneurs, executives, families and other clients with significant wealth. The firm provides investment management, financial planning, family office services, wealth education, governance and related advisory services designed to help clients manage complexity, plan across generations and align wealth with long-term family goals.

SOURCE Caprock