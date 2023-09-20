Caprock Releases New Impact Investing Results

News provided by

Caprock

20 Sep, 2023, 14:55 ET

A sampling of metrics highlights positive impacts in affordable housing, resource sustainability, and renewable energy.

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caprock, a leading multi-family office Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firm, is publishing a sampling of the impact generated by its clients' investments. The firm advises more than 200 families and foundations, many of whom seek to generate competitive financial returns alongside quantifiable social and environmental benefits.

Continue Reading
This graphic shows a sampling of six impact metrics that represent the aggregate impact performance of asset managers to whom Caprock has allocated capital.
This graphic shows a sampling of six impact metrics that represent the aggregate impact performance of asset managers to whom Caprock has allocated capital.

Caprock created its impact performance assessment and reporting tool in 2014. The proprietary system aggregates impact metrics within each client's portfolio, as well as across the entire firm. Today, the firm's impact reporting platform tracks over 100 active metrics from various private market investments. The attached chart includes six representative metrics across three core themes.

"Caprock was founded to prioritize the interests of its clients, we are well-equipped to help those who want to invest for impact," explains Nick Flores, Caprock Managing Director. "But a decade ago, our earliest impact clients understandably expected more from us than just values-aligned investments. Since they hired us to deploy capital within the private markets, they also wanted to know what kind of impact their assets were creating in the world. Our asset managers' impact reports were individually insightful, but collectively overwhelming; they didn't help us answer our clients' questions about the mission alignment of their entire portfolio."

While Caprock's platform has evolved over the years, their impact reporting efforts have always had two distinct aims.

First, to support clients—specifically, their engagement with, understanding of, and appreciation for the impact they catalyze through their investments. Caprock has always believed the private markets offer the best avenue through which impact can be pursued. Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations are important. However, the firm has found that the private markets offer impact that is more direct and discernible.

The second purpose of Caprock's impact reporting efforts has been to bolster their internal assessments of impact investments. The firm considers financial performance reporting an essential risk management tool. The firm requires every impact asset manager with whom it invests to provide related metrics on at least an annual basis.

About Caprock
The Caprock Group, LLC ("Caprock") is an SEC registered investment adviser. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. The information and opinions contained in this document are for informational purposes only and is not intended to serve as specific financial, accounting or tax advice. While reasonable care has been taken to ensure that the information herein is factually correct, Caprock makes no representation or guarantee as to its accuracy or completeness. Certain information has been provided by third-party sources and it has not been independently verified and its accuracy/completeness cannot be guaranteed. This document is for private circulation only. This document does not constitute or form part of any offer to issue or sell, or any solicitation of any offer to subscribe or purchase any investment.

SOURCE Caprock

Also from this source

Caprock Named One of America's Top RIA Firms for 2023 by Financial Advisor Magazine

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.