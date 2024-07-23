Capryl Glucoside Market to Expand at 5.9% CAGR, reaching $422.7 million by 2034, Says Fact.MR Report

Paradigm Shift in Capryl Glucoside Market Imminent, Driven by Unwavering Quest for Sustainability and Exceptional Performance.

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR, a company that offers competitive intelligence and market research services, projects that the global Capryl Glucoside Market will be valued at US$ 238.3 million in 2024 and has forecasted it to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2034.

Non-ionic surfactants, called capryl glucosides, are made from renewable vegetable sources such as glucose or coconut oil. Liquid and powder products, applications such as personal care, household cleaning products, and industrial cleaning items, and key end uses of capryl glucoside.

Through 2034, the Asia Pacific regional market is projected to hold on to its leading position in the global market. This is being supported by the expanding personal care product market as well as rising disposable incomes in countries such as India and China. Steady market growth is anticipated in Europe and North America as well, fuelled by high consumer preference for natural and sustainable personal care products and stringent laws prohibiting the use of synthetic surfactants in these regions.

Manufacturing of capryl glucoside will move the market toward more renewable and sustainable sources; plant-based sources such as coconut oil and glucose derived from sustainable sources. Innovations in product compositions and production techniques will also result in more cost-effectiveness and efficiency, which will complement market expansion.

Key Takeaways from Capryl Glucoside Market Study:

The global capryl glucoside market is projected to expand at 5.9% CAGR and reach US$ 422.7 million by 2034.

CAGR and reach by 2034. Asia Pacific accounts for a significant market share of 30.1% in 2024.

accounts for a significant market share of 30.1% in 2024. Under functions, surfactants and emulsifiers are projected to hold 51.8% and 20.4% market share, respectively.

The use of capryl glucosides is increasing since they are flexible and offer several benefits in cleansing, emulsification, and mild antibacterial activities.

The North American market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% and reach a valuation of US$ 123 million by 2034.

by 2034. The market for capryl glucosides in China is projected to advance at a CAGR of 6.3% through 2034.

"Soft, delicate nature of capryl glucoside ideally matches rising consumer desire for formulations that are natural and kind to the skin. Its eco-friendly and biodegradable profile meets the growing need for environment-friendly cleaning products, which will complement market expansion over the coming years," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Capryl Glucoside Market:

Key industry participants like BASF SE; Croda International Plc; Clariant AG; Evonik Industries AG; Lubrizol Corporation; Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.; Innospec Inc.; Colonial Chemical, Inc.; Indorama Ventures; Stepan Company; Surfachem Group Ltd.

Winning Strategy:

Businesses manufacturing capryl glucoside should concentrate on product innovation and sustainability going ahead. Gaining a competitive edge can be achieved by creating multifunctional, high-performance formulations of capryl glucoside that are suited for specific uses. Investing in eco-friendly production techniques and the sourcing of renewable raw materials will play a key role in market progress over the coming years.

Establishing strategic alliances with cleaning and personal care brands will lead to long-term supply agreements. Furthermore, fresh development prospects can be unlocked by expanding into developing regions such as Asia Pacific using regionalized marketing and distribution techniques.

In Nov 2020 , by acquiring Iberchem, a Spanish fragrance and flavor company, Croda International Plc. expanded its range of natural and sustainable ingredients, which now includes capryl glucoside.

Capryl Glucoside Industry News:

Several companies have secured long-term supply contracts with leading producers of cleaning products, creating challenges for new competitors to enter the market, although it remains possible.

In June 2023 , to meet the rising demand for mild surfactants in the Asia Pacific region, BASF SE expanded its capryl glucoside production capacity at its Jinshan plant in China .

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, By Product Type:

Liquid

Solid/Powder

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, By Application:

Skin Care Products

Hair Care Products

Body Wash/Shower Gels

Baby Care Products

Industrial & institutional cleaning

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, By Source:

Plant-derived

Synthetic

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, By Function:

Surfactant

Emulsifier

Thickener

Stabilizer

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, By End-Use Industry:

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Household and Industrial Cleaning

Pharmaceutical

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, By Distribution Channel:

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

More Valuable Insights:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the capryl glucoside market, presenting historical market data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period of 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights based on product type (liquid, solid/powder), source (plant-derived, synthetic), function (surfactants, emulsifiers, thickeners, stabilizers), end-use industry (personal care & cosmetics, household & industrial cleaning, pharmaceuticals, others), application (skin care products, hair care products, body wash/shower gels, baby care products, industrial & institutional cleaning, others [vehicle care etc.,]), and distribution channel (direct sales, indirect sales), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA)

