Caps and Closures Market to Surpass 2,799 Billion Units in 2021 as Application Surges in the Food & Beverage Industry: Future Market Insights

DUBAI, U.A.E, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a recently published report by FMI, the global caps and closures market is estimated to total US$ 79.1 Bn in 2021. Thanks to the increasing demand from personal and home care, pharmaceutical, and food & beverage industries, the market is poised to reach US$ 141 Bn by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

Caps and closures application is rising in the food & beverage industry. They are used for packaging bottles, jars, containers, and packaging items. Rise in consumption of ready-to-eat food and drinks will therefore create opportunities for sales. Also, increasing demand for small and convenient packaging solutions for personal care and beverages owing to the "on-the-go" trend is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Growing concerns regarding kids' safety and regulations mandating child-resistant packaging have compelled leading manufacturers to focus on producing child-resistant (CR) caps and closures. For example, Berry Global, Inc. a packaging giant announced introducing new PalmSoft child-resistant closure in 2019, with innovative features such as easy to open and close. Driven by such developments, the sales of caps and closures are expected to reach 2,799 billion units, growing at a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 3.1% in 2021.

On the basis of product type, screw closures are estimated to hold a lion's share in the market, accounting for around than 51% of total sales. Attributes such as easy closing and opening mechanism, and reasonable cost of manufacturing and selling are facilitating the growth of the segment.

"Increasing number of research and development (R&D) activities to develop sustainable packaging solutions and adoption of strategies such as product customization as per end-use requirements will bode well for the market in the forthcoming years," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from Caps and Closures Market Study

The U.S. market is expected to account for nearly 75% of the sales in North America , growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the assessment period.

, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the assessment period. Germany is estimated to emerge as a highly remunerative market in Europe , contributing around 16% of the sales in the region by 2021.

is estimated to emerge as a highly remunerative market in , contributing around 16% of the sales in the region by 2021. Favored by the increasing demand for dairy and milk products in India , the country is projected to account for over 23% of the revenue share in the Asia Pacific market by 2031.

, the country is projected to account for over 23% of the revenue share in the market by 2031. Demand for screw closures is forecast to surge at 3.4%, totaling sales of nearly 1,580 billion units during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Based on material, plastic is anticipated to remain the dominant segment, expanding at a CAGR of 5.7% by the end of the next ten years.

Key Drivers

Rapidly expanding food & beverage industry and increasing demand for ready-to-eat food products and drink across the U.S., the U.K., Germany , China , and India among others are spurring the sales of caps and closures.

, , and among others are spurring the sales of caps and closures. Increasing application of screw closures across various industries due to their exceptional sealing attributes and popularity among manufacturers is propelling the demand for screw closures.

Key Restraints

Implementation of regulations banning the use of plastics across the world is hampering the growth of the plastics caps and closures segment.

High cost of metal and aluminum caps and closures compared to other substitutes such as bioplastics and polypropylenes is hindering the sales across metal and aluminum segments.

Competitive Landscape

As per FMI, top seven player operating in the global market are Crown Holdings Inc, BERICAP Holding GmbH, Guala Closures S.p.A, Closure Systems International, Inc., Berry Plastics Group, Inc, Amcor Plc, and Silgan Plastic Closure Solutions. These players are expected to account for nearly 05% to 10% revenue share in the market.

Leading players are focusing on capacity expansion and acquisition of local and regional players, to increase the production capacity, minimize operational costs, and expand regional footprint. For instance,

In June 2021 , BERICAP Holding GmbH, a leading closures manufacturer based in Germany , announced acquiring a metal processing company in Schweina, Germany , Mala Verschluss-Systeme GmbH. This acquisition will assist the company to expand its product portfolio by including aluminum closures.

, BERICAP Holding GmbH, a leading closures manufacturer based in , announced acquiring a metal processing company in Schweina, , Mala Verschluss-Systeme GmbH. This acquisition will assist the company to expand its product portfolio by including aluminum closures. In March 2020 , Berry Global, Inc., a U.S.-based marketer of plastic packaging products, announced investing around US$ 30 million to expand the production capacity for ultra-high performance sport caps and closures in its North American location

More Valuable Insights on Caps and Closures Market

FMI, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global caps and closures market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on in caps and closures market with detailed segmentation:

By Product:

Screw Closures

Snap Closures

Push-Pull Closures

Tethered Caps

Others

By Production Process:

Injection Molding

Compression Molding

Others (Blow Molding, and more)

By Material:

Plastic

Polyethylene



HDPE





LDPE



Polypropylene



Homopolymer





Copolymer





Random



PCR



Bioplastics



Others (PET, PA, and more)

Metal

Aluminium

Others

By End Use:

Food & Beverage

Consumer Goods

Personal and Homecare

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Key Questions Covered in the Report

The report offers insight into caps and closures market demand outlook for the forecast period 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for caps and closures market between 2021 and 2031

Caps and closures market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Caps and closures market share analysis, covering key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

