Capsave Finance receives ratings uptick despite market pessimism

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capsave Finance Pvt Ltd., a leasing NBFC recently received a 'CRISIL A-/Stable' rating as on 20th September 2019, an upgrade from its previous BBB+ rating by ICRA. This is particularly significant given the volatility within the NBFC space in India, where balance sheets are worsening and NPAs are rising.

According to the ratings rationale by CRISIL, "The rating reflects the sound risk-controlled business model supported by the significant experience of the promoters and senior management, healthy capitalization metrics as indicated by low gearing and regular capital infusion, and comfortable asset quality."

Capsave Finance Pvt Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rent Alpha Private Ltd which is majority owned by Bravia Capital, a global investment and advisory firm. Capsave was founded in 2017 by a team of leasing professionals with a cumulative operating lease origination experience of US $1.5 billion, a portfolio of US $252 million, and more than 150 clients.

Jinesh Jain, CEO said, "We are very excited about scaling up the business of Capsave Finance Pvt Ltd. and this upgrade will significantly improve our ability to lower our cost of debt," said Jinesh Jain, CEO of Rent Alpha Private Ltd.

Mr. Bharat Bhise, CEO of Bravia Capital says, "We are delighted with the growth and momentum achieved by the business. Capsave Finance is well on its way to being the leader in our market, especially as we enter the next phase of incorporating artificial intelligence and machine learning to our already robust risk modeling processes."

Capsave Finance Private Limited is an NBFC operating on a pan India basis providing equipment leasing and financing along with other financing solutions.

SOURCE Capsave Finance Pvt Ltd.