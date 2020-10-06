CapsCanada® Calling for the Return of Pharma Manufacturing to the U.S.

DANIA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The current global COVID-19 pandemic has brought into sharp focus a long-standing healthcare vulnerability, specifically, the United States' reliance on foreign-sourced active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), excipients, finished dosage pharmaceuticals, and generics.

CapsCanada®, headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida is seeking to bring attention to this threatening situation. Highlighting a potential scenario in which the U.S. drug supply evaporates, a new CapsCanada® article on Bloomberg.com elucidates how APIs might be used as a weapon. It is estimated that the U.S. relies on China and India for 75% to 80% of its supply of APIs. "These countries may halt production and exports or raise prices at any time. Americans are completely at their mercy," says Jonathan Gilinski, Executive Director of CapsCanada®, a Lyfe Group Company, and author of the new white paper, "Deglobalization of APIs and Pharma Manufacturing."

As mentioned on Bloomberg.com, "At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, India restricted the export of many common medicines and pharmaceutical ingredients. Political tensions between China and India have led to delays at borders and ports, thus threatening not only the supply of COVID-19 medications but antibiotics, cardiovascular, respiratory and diabetes medicines as well."

As far as quality control, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has limited ability to guarantee the safety of these imports. "Traceability of some raw ingredients do not always appear on labels. It is nearly impossible for quality standards to be upheld if manufacturers are not transparent about their ingredients. There have been multiple situations where unsafe and contaminated medicines have emerged from foreign countries," states Gilinski.

CapsCanada® supports bringing pharmaceutical and API manufacturing back to the United States and neighboring countries in North and Latin America. Doing so will greatly enhance the health of the American public and help strengthen our national security vulnerabilities.

