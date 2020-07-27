Capsells Unveils Its Line of 99.99% Effective Hydroxyl Generators and Air Purification Systems

MILFORD, Conn., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capsells, a global leader in offering hydroxyl generators and air purifiers, has recently launched its new line of clean air technology products, which are ideal for all residential, commercial, medical, and industrial buildings. From small residential homes and businesses, all the way up to sprawling commercial and industrial spaces, HGI hydroxyl machines and air purifiers can be scaled to any type or size of space to effectively eliminate all known air pollutants, viruses, bacteria, and mold by 99.99%.

Capsells' mission is to help everyone breathe safer, healthier indoor air through innovative, meticulously tested air cleaning systems offered at the best price point possible. Working hand-in-hand with CleanArc Power and HGI scientists and engineers, Capsells offers the best-of-the-best in air purification systems and hydroxyl technology, where average systems simply do not compare. HGI hydroxyl systems have been scientifically proven to eradicate 99.99% of most known viruses, bacteria, mold, odor, and chemicals commonly found in indoor air and on indoor surfaces.

"We believe everyone, regardless of where they live, where they work, or where they frequent, is entitled to breathe safe indoor air of the highest quality," said John Richardson, CEO of Capsells. "We're excited to have partnered with the leading HGI technology and its engineers to provide air purification systems that effectively kill 99.99% of air pollutants in any space and without the use of harmful chemicals."

CleanArc Power and HGI engineers have worked tirelessly to develop superior indoor air cleaning systems that have completely revolutionized the industry. Hydroxyl technology, the backbone of HGI systems, replicates the Sun's natural ultraviolet rays and sterilization abilities to neutralize and purify the air of indoor spaces and surfaces. The hydroxyl unit creates a continuous flow of concentrated, organic, oxidizing agents to rapidly treat contaminated air in rooms and buildings of all shapes and sizes. The patented technology propagates hydroxyls through the air, sanitizing the internal environment, including surfaces.

Capsells offers a number of hydroxyl units ranging from portable systems to those which can be permanently installed in existing HVAC systems. The newest addition to the Capsells line is the OHAir MySpace Hydroxyl Generator & Portable Air Purifier, which features the most sophisticated hydroxyl technology in the world to treat indoor air and surfaces. As the portable and lightweight MySpace unit replicates natural hydroxyl molecules found in the Earth's atmosphere, it decontaminates indoor air in smaller spaces found in households, small offices, and classrooms, thereby eliminating 99.99% of viruses, allergens, and other contaminants for safer air. HGI hydroxyl units offer a profound potential for significantly improving indoor air quality at a time when safe indoor air is more important than ever.

For those interested in purchasing HGI hydroxyl generators and air purifiers, please visit Capsells at https://www.capsells.com/air-purifiers-and-hydroxyl-generators/ to explore their products.

About Capsells

Capsells is a leading clean energy provider of hydroxyl generators and air purifier systems making safer, healthier, cleaner air accessible for everyone. The company specializes in offering air purification units that are clinically tested and scientifically proven to be 99.99% effective in eliminating air pollutants like viruses, bacteria, mold, allergens, odors, chemicals, and more. For more information about Capsells, visit https://www.capsells.com .

About HGI

HGI Industries Inc. is an American-based company and manufacturer of the world's only scientifically proven ODOROX® Hydroxyl Generators. The company's patented hydroxyl technology is a chemical-free, environmentally safe solution for killing disease and eliminating odor in indoor air and surfaces. For information about HGI Industries Inc., visit https://odorox.com/about/ .

