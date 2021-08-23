CapShift Announces Series A Raise of $5 Million to Scale Its Charitable Impact Investing Platform

NEWTON, Mass., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CapShift today announced the successful close of a Series A round of $5 million of funding from a consortium of new and existing strategic investors. CapShift provides an impact investing platform to empower philanthropic and financial institutions and their clients to use capital for social and environmental change.

CapShift aims to make it easier for families to build high impact investment portfolios through their trusted advisors and financial institutions. CapShift's platform enables access to investments in over 1,000 leading impact investment funds and enterprises across public, private, and nonprofit investment segments.

CapShift said it will use the funds to expand its industry-leading technology platform, impact investment research database, and advisory capabilities to better serve its clients.

"We are thrilled to bring together a consortium of leading investors and innovators from the industries of impact and finance to fuel our growth," said Adam Rein, CapShift President & Chief Operating Officer. "CapShift is working to unlock billions of dollars of charitable capital to invest in solving the world's biggest challenges."

The Series A round was formed by a syndicate of leading impact investors. New investors include the co-founders or former heads of leading financial firms Bain Capital Europe, Aperio, and Addepar. Additional impact-focused new investors include Brazen Impact, advisory firm Impact Investors, and Gratitude Railroad. Existing CapShift investors Jesse Fink, Heron Foundation, Spring Point Partners, and Grantham Foundation for the Protection of the Environment also participated in the round, among others.

CapShift was co-founded by Mark Cirilli and Adam Rein of MissionPoint Partners, an impact investment firm, along with CapShift CEO Jacques Perold, former President of Fidelity Research & Management Co.

Since its founding, CapShift has mobilized capital into dozens of high impact funds and enterprises providing solutions to global issues such as climate, health, racial justice, and income inequality.

The Klavens Law Group represented CapShift in this transaction.

About CapShift

CapShift LLC and its subsidiary CapShift Advisors LLC (collectively CapShift) empower philanthropic and financial institutions, along with their clients, to mobilize capital for social and environmental change. CapShift is focused on unlocking the $1 trillion market of U.S. charitable investment capital for greater impact. Since its founding in 2018, CapShift has grown to serve over half of the major providers in the $142 billion Donor Advised Fund market with its turnkey impact investment platform. CapShift's platform also serves a growing number of private foundations, family offices, corporations, and wealth and philanthropic advisors.

Media Contact

Matt Yemma

Peaks Strategies

909-633-9396

[email protected]

SOURCE CapShift