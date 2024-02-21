Capsida Biotherapeutics to Present at Evercore ISI 2024 Emerging Biotech Conference

News provided by

Capsida Biotherapeutics

21 Feb, 2024, 07:45 ET

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capsida Biotherapeutics ("Capsida") today announced that Peter Anastasiou, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate update at the Evercore ISI 2024 Emerging Biotech Conference which is being held virtually February 28-29, 2024.

Mr. Anastasiou's presentation will take place on Thursday, February 29, 2024, at 2:15PM ET.

The Capsida corporate presentation can be accessed by visiting the presentations section of the Company's website at www.capsida.com.

About Capsida Biotherapeutics
Capsida Biotherapeutics is an integrated gene therapy company developing treatments for rare and common diseases across all ages. Capsida's new class of engineered adeno associated virus (AAV)-based delivery technologies enables a broad range of therapeutic modalities, including DNA, RNA, gene editors, vectorized antibodies and other genetic cargoes, to be systemically delivered to specific organ systems while simultaneously limiting exposure to non-targeted organs. Capsida's proprietary capsid engineering and broad IP estate allows for identification and development of capsids with tropism for any tissue or cell type. The company's initial focus has been delivering therapeutic cargoes intravenously to the central nervous system (CNS) with high transduction levels to the desired tissues and cells. The company is developing a pipeline of both wholly owned programs in CNS and partnered programs with AbbVie (CNS and broad range of ophthalmic disorders), Lilly (CNS), and CRISPR Therapeutics (CNS). Capsida was founded in 2019 by lead investors Versant Ventures and Westlake Village BioPartners and originated from groundbreaking research in the laboratory of Viviana Gradinaru, Ph.D., a neuroscience professor at Caltech. Visit us at www.capsida.com.

SOURCE Capsida Biotherapeutics

Also from this source

Capsida Biotherapeutics to Present at Jefferies Cell & Genetic Medicine Summit and the 2023 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

Capsida Biotherapeutics to Present at Jefferies Cell & Genetic Medicine Summit and the 2023 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

Capsida Biotherapeutics ("Capsida") today announced that Peter Anastasiou, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate update at the following...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.