CapsoVision Achieves ISO 27001 Certification For Information Security Management System

SARATOGA, Calif., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CapsoVision, Inc., an innovator in the gastroenterology diagnostics market and manufacturer of the CapsoCam Plus® capsule endoscope, today announced that it has achieved the International Standard Organization (ISO) 27001 security certification. The scope of the certification includes CapsoVision's headquarter and the company's CapsoCloud® software.

ISO 27001 is one of the most widely recognized and internationally accepted security standards for Information Security Management System (ISMS). In order to obtain this certification, organizations must demonstrate a systematic and ongoing approach to managing sensitive information.

"This certification validates our long-term commitment to the protection of customer data.", said David Lee, Director of IT at CapsoVision. "As we continue to see increased adoption of our CapsoCloud software and venture further into telehealth, we want to give customers, partners and prospects the extra reassurance that our security practices follow internationally-recognized standards".

The ISO 27001 certification arrives on the heels of FDA's Enforcement Discretion for telehealth administration of CapsoCam Plus during COVID-19.

With the successful ISO 27001 certification, healthcare providers can continue to utilize the CapsoCam Plus capsule endoscope and CapsoCloud software trusting that the company has implemented the necessary security controls and best practices to safeguard their data.

About CapsoVision, Inc.

CapsoVision, Inc. (capsovision.com) is a global medical device innovator located in Silicon Valley, California. A privately held company with out-of-the-box thinking and top-notch talent, CapsoVision's mission is to empower physicians and patients with innovative technologies that improve diagnostic confidence and clinical outcomes. CapsoVision currently offers the CapsoCam Plus capsule endoscopy system in over 70 countries.

