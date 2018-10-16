CapsoVision Announces Distribution Partnership With PENTAX Canada, Inc.

PENTAX Medical currently sells a complete line of video endoscopes for gastrointestinal diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy and the CapsoCam Plus product will provide their customers a non-invasive way to obtain 360° images of the small bowel.

"With CapsoVision's innovative capsule technology and PENTAX Medical's significant sales resources in Canada, this is a tremendous opportunity to substantially grow our CapsoCam Plus business," said Doug Atkinson, Vice President of U.S. and International Sales at CapsoVision. "Once endoscopists in Canada realize the clinical, operational and financial advantages of CapsoCam Plus and CapsoCloud over other capsule endoscope systems, they will want to offer it to their patients to diagnose small bowel GI disorders."

David Harrison, President of PENTAX Canada, Inc. commented, "We are thrilled to introduce CapsoCam Plus to the Canadian market. This is a technology that is designed to assist clinicians with diagnosis and monitoring of small bowel disease and is a valuable addition to our HD colonoscope and video processor platform for GI Endoscopy. We are excited about this collaboration and our ability to place this important innovation in the hands of Canadian GI endoscopists."

Along with 360° panoramic lateral imaging of the small bowel, CapsoCam Plus is the only capsule endoscopy system that does not require patients to wear expensive receiver equipment. Patients simply ingest the CapsoCam Plus capsule in their physician's office, go home and return to their normal activities while the exam data is captured. Unlike other capsule endoscopy systems, there is no capital equipment to purchase or maintain. This is a significant cost saving for the hospitals and clinics.

"Our overall experience [with CapsoCam Plus] for the patient is excellent. There is no pain for this non-invasive test and it is very simple to perform," said Dr. Robert Enns, UBC Division Head of Gastroenterology at St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver, BC. "The 360° view has provided excellent diagnostic capability for small bowel disease."

The CapsoCam Plus video capsule system is intended for the visualization of the small bowel mucosa in adults. It may be used as a tool in the detection of abnormalities of the small bowel.

About CapsoVision, Inc.

CapsoVision, Inc. is a global medical device innovator located in Silicon Valley. A privately-held company with out-of-the-box thinking and top-notch talent, CapsoVision's mission is to empower physicians and patients with innovative technologies that improve diagnostic confidence and clinical outcomes. CapsoVision currently offers the CapsoCam Plus capsule endoscopy system in over 70 countries. Visit www.CapsoVision.com for more information.

About PENTAX Medical

PENTAX Medical is a division of Hoya Group. Its mission is to improve the standard of patient care and enhance patients' and providers' experience by providing the best endoscopic products and services with a focus on QUALITY, CLINICALLY RELEVANT INNOVATION, and SIMPLICITY. Through leading-edge R&D and manufacturing, PENTAX Medical provides endoscopy solutions to the global medical community. Headquartered in Japan, PENTAX Medical has a worldwide focus and presence with R&D, regional sales, service, and in-country facilities around the globe. PENTAX Medical employees represent the diverse countries where they do business, allowing us to provide innovative solutions tailored to meet local needs. For more information, visit www.PENTAXMedical.com/CA.

