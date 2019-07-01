CapSpecialty Announces Appointment of Jack Sennott to Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

NEW YORK, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CapSpecialty, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y), announced the appointment of long-time Board member Jack Sennott to Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, effective today. Stephen J. Sills has retired with the appointment of Mr. Sennott, and will retain a financial interest in CapSpecialty.

Mr. Sennott stated, "In my 20-plus years working with Stephen, his hallmark has been assembling strong teams and building solid companies. At CapSpecialty, it is no different. Stephen has built a talented management team during his tenure, and the company is well on its way to achieving its goal of being the preferred specialty company for small and mid-sized businesses. I look forward to working with the CapSpecialty team to further build the organization."

Stephen Sills commented, "I am proud of the CapSpecialty team and its accomplishments during the past six years. Together we strengthened the organization, broadened the range of products and delivered excellent value to our distribution partners. Jack knows the CapSpecialty organization extremely well and truly is a great fit to lead the company."

Weston Hicks, Alleghany's President and chief executive officer stated, "I want to thank Stephen for his six years at CapSpecialty and wish him well in his retirement. With his long-shared history of working with Stephen and deep knowledge of CapSpecialty's business and culture, Jack was the ideal successor to Stephen."

Mr. Sennott previously served as Alleghany Corporation's Senior Vice President and chief financial officer since 2013. Mr. Sennott was Executive Vice President and Chief Corporate Strategy Officer of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG from January 2010 to April 2012. Prior to that, from October 2008 to January 2010, Mr. Sennott served as the Chief Operating Officer of Allied World Insurance Company. Mr. Sennott was the Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Board of Directors of Darwin Professional Underwriters, Inc. from March 2003 to October 2008.

About CapSpecialty

CapSpecialty, Inc. provides specialty insurance solutions for small and mid-sized business across the U.S. CapSpecialty's affiliates, Capitol Indemnity Corporation, Platte River Insurance Company, and Capitol Specialty Insurance Corporation, offer specialty lines coverages, including casualty, fidelity, surety, healthcare, professional lines and commercial property on both an admitted and non-admitted basis. CapSpecialty's affiliates are rated A (Excellent) by the A.M. Best Company.

