CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™

Bringing together the best in expert underwriting and advanced technology, DragonX™ makes standard processes simpler and faster than ever, enabling brokers to better serve small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) with complex needs. DragonX combines real-time pricing, faster delivery, self-service capabilities and 24/7 access into an easy-to-use interface that enables brokers to be more efficient and effective in serving their customers.

"Much of today's InsurTech innovations are focused on direct-to-consumer offerings, but there is little out there that serves the needs of the broker. Brokers play a critical role in finding the right coverage for business owners, who prefer to be focused on running their business, not mastering legal and risk mitigation factors," said Adam Sills, Head of Professional Liability and Small Commercial P&C at CapSpecialty. "For brokers to deliver for their customers, they need tools that maximize efficiency. This is why we built DragonX and it's why there is no easier way for brokers to meet the needs of business owners."

The DragonX experience is built around speed and efficiency, eliminating roadblocks that slow down brokers. The platform uses tools such as input from third party data providers to streamline or eliminate and rewrite many traditional application questions. In most cases, a broker can obtain a quote in under 120 seconds. A base rate is immediately provided up front, and pricing automatically changes from there as underwriting information is entered into the system. Additionally, by utilizing the 24/7 self-service endorsement capabilities in DragonX, brokers are able to make changes to their policies without having to go through a cumbersome process or send information into a carrier and await changes. And finally, if there are any questions that need to be answered, CapSpecialty experts are standing by for live chat to deliver service immediately.

DragonX underwrites, quotes, binds and issues coverage for SMBs in the key industries that our brokers focus on for excess casualty: restaurants; hospitality; real estate; commercial, residential and artisan contractors; distribution; wholesalers; light manufacturing; and service industries, including retail.

The products offered in DragonX are written or placed with carriers that are rated A "Excellent" by A.M. Best. The products are admitted in almost every state.

To learn more about DragonX, visit DragonX.CapSpecialty.com.

About CapSpecialty

CapSpecialty, Inc. provides specialty insurance solutions for small and mid-sized business across the U.S. CapSpecialty's experienced management and underwriting teams come from top insurance companies and bring with them a wealth of knowledge and an innovative approach to risk, providing the pricing its customers need for the exposures they are trying to protect. CapSpecialty's affiliates, Capitol Indemnity Corporation, Platte River Insurance Company, and Capitol Specialty Insurance Corporation, offer a full inventory of specialty lines, including casualty, fidelity, surety, healthcare, professional lines and commercial property on both an admitted and non-admitted basis. CapSpecialty's affiliates are rated A "Excellent" by the A.M. Best Company.

