Capstan Medical Secures $110M to Bring First-of-its-Kind Robotics Technology to Heart Disease Patients

Led by Eclipse, the round will further allow the company to bring the benefits of robotics to one of the few remaining untouched areas of medicine and structural heart

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capstan Medical , a developer of robotic-enabled minimally invasive solutions to address heart valve disease, announced today the successful closing of an oversubscribed $110 million Series C to further advance its mission of bringing its innovative structural heart solution to patients. The round was led by Eclipse , with participation from existing investors Yu Galaxy and Intuitive Ventures , and new investment from Gideon Strategic Partners .

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the world, claiming a life every 33 seconds in the U.S. alone. Today, there are more than 7 million people in the U.S. with heart valve disease, a complex condition made up primarily of dysfunctional mitral and tricuspid valves. Current treatment options, typically by open heart surgery, are not viable for most patients and existing catheter-based options have high rates of patient exclusion. Capstan's minimally invasive solution seeks to overcome limitations of current treatment options by bringing together novel heart valve implants and advanced catheter technology, fully enabled through a robotic platform, to treat a broader set of patients.

"Percutaneous intervention has the opportunity to dramatically increase the treatment options for the millions of people suffering from heart valve disease. At Capstan, we believe that our robotic platform with a full portfolio of implants can uniquely address the urgent needs of this underserved patient population," said Maggie Nixon, CEO of Capstan Medical. "We have pulled together the right people at the right time to make this happen and are energized by the incredible support of our investors."

Since its founding in 2020, Capstan Medical has built a world-class team with heart valve, implant delivery, and robotics expertise, growing to over 75 employees across engineering, operations, clinical, and regulatory. With this new funding, the team will continue to execute on its plan for expanded clinical and development work leading to upcoming pivotal trials.

"We're at an inflection point where robotics will play a consequential role in delivering life-saving solutions to millions of patients across the world," said Justin Butler, Partner at Eclipse. "Capstan is at the forefront of this wave with their robotic solutions for structural heart disease."

For more information, visit www.capstanmedical.com .

About Capstan Medical

Founded in 2020, Capstan Medical is creating a new standard for minimally invasive, heart valve intervention. The company is developing a suite of next-generation heart valve implants and a first-of-its-kind catheter-based robotic delivery platform. For more info, visit www.capstanmedical.com .

