Capstone Announces Pharmaceutical Development Partnership

ROSEMONT, Ill., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capstone Development Services Company LLC ("Capstone") announced today that it has formed a new development partnership with a leading global pharmaceutical company. It is the company's fourth major partnership since pioneering an innovative approach to support health care companies with expanding their product offerings.

In its newest collaboration, Capstone will develop two complex generic drug/device products on behalf of its pharmaceutical partner. Under the leadership of CEO Dan Robins, Ph.D., who has more than 25 years of pharmaceutical research and development experience, Capstone will develop and manage regulatory approval of the products. Once the designated products receive regulatory approval, Capstone will be compensated as the partner commercializes them based on a previously agreed-upon payment structure.