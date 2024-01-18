Capstone Certified Public Accountants Teams Up with SCORE Central Oregon

News provided by

Capstone Certified Public Accountants

18 Jan, 2024, 19:51 ET

Capstone CPAs will Now Refer Business Owners to SCORE, and SCORE Central Oregon will Include Capstone CPAs in their List of Referrals to Small Business Owners

BEND, Ore., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lance Brant, Founder and Managing Partner of Capstone Certified Public Accountants, is pleased to announce that they have teamed up with SCORE Central Oregon to deliver exceptional client support.

To read more about this exciting news, please visit 
https://capstonecpas.com/breaking-news-capstone-cpas-teams-up-with-score-to-deliver-unparalleled-client-support/.

"After meeting with Jim Darcey, Chapter Chair for SCORE Central Oregon, we agreed to refer business owners to the nonprofit organization if the entrepreneur could benefit from the outstanding services that SCORE offers," Brant noted, adding that in addition, SCORE will include Capstone in their list of referrals provided to small businesses for tax preparation and other financial assistance.

SCORE Central Oregon has a team of dedicated expert volunteers who provide free business mentoring and education to both new/startup and existing business owners. Meetings can be done either in person or remotely.

The mentors at SCORE Central Oregon are all experienced business people, and either owned or operated in a key management position in various enterprises, Brant noted.

SCORE's mentoring services are always free of charge, and SCORE Central Oregon has over 40 mentors in their chapter available to assist people.

SCORE Central Oregon is one of over 230 nationwide chapters of the nonprofit, which is also a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration. Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 11 million entrepreneurs start, grow or successfully exit a business.

As Darcey explained, SCORE clients who receive 3-plus hours of mentoring have found that this correlates with increased sales and general business growth.

"In the Central Oregon area, in the last fiscal year, SCORE provided support to almost 450 unique businesses," Darcey said. The impact on the community included 44 new businesses started and 155 new jobs created.

"At Capstone CPAs, I have worked with many entrepreneurs and small business owners over the years," noted Greg Langston, a partner in the Bend office.

"I, along with everyone at Capstone CPAs, understand how challenging it can be to start a new business, and we are delighted to refer our clients to SCORE Central Oregon and its outstanding services. We will also be happy to work with small business owners that Darcey and his team send our way."

SCORE's mentoring services are always free of charge, and SCORE Central Oregon has over 40 mentors in the chapter available to assist people. To request a mentor, just go to centraloregon.score.org, and click on "find a mentor".

With locations in Oregon, Washington and Idaho, Capstone serves clients throughout the Pacific Northwest, and beyond.

Our Oregon offices are located in:

Capstone CPAs Bend, Oregon Location

698 NW York Drive
Bend, OR 97703
541-382-5099
https://capstonecpas.com/our-offices/bend/

Capstone CPAs Redmond, Oregon Location

735 SW 9th Street
Redmond, OR 97756
541-548-3569
https://capstonecpas.com/our-offices/redmond 

Capstone CPAs Sisters, Oregon Location

257 S Pine Street
Sisters, OR 97759
541-549-1237
https://capstonecpas.com/our-offices/sisters/

Capstone CPAs Prineville, Oregon Location

180 NW 2nd Street
Prineville, OR 97754
541-447-6565
https://capstonecpas.com/our-offices/prineville/

Capstone CPAs Eugene, Oregon Location

2294 Oakmont Way
Eugene, OR 97401
541-484-5734
https://capstonecpas.com/our-offices/eugene/

Capstone CPAs Klamath Falls, Oregon Location

422 S 5th Street
Klamath Falls, OR 97601
541-882-6630
https://capstonecpas.com/our-offices/klamath-falls/

Capstone CPAs Medford, Oregon Location

3232 Hillcrest Dr.
Medford, OR 97504
541-779-6600
https://capstonecpas.com/our-offices/medford/    

Capstone CPAs Lakeview, Oregon Location

411 Center Street
Lakeview, OR 97630
541-947-5006 
https://capstonecpas.com/our-offices/lakeview/

Our Idaho offices are located in:

Capstone CPAs Sandpoint, Idaho

1211 Michigan Street, Suite B
Sandpoint, ID 83864
208-265-2500 
https://capstonecpas.com/our-offices/sandpoint/

Capstone CPAs Bonners Ferry, Idaho

7177 Main Street
Bonners Ferry, ID 83805
208-267-1665 
https://capstonecpas.com/our-offices/bonners-ferry/ 

Our Washington office is located in:

Capstone CPAs Seattle, Washington

1325 4th Avenue Suite #1430
Seattle, WA 98101
206-734-3780 
https://capstonecpas.com/our-offices/seattle/

About Capstone Certified Public Accountants:

Capstone Certified Public Accountants is a public accounting, consulting and advisory firm that combines deep industry experience with innovation. At Capstone, they truly want to be more than their clients' tax preparers. They work with and support their clients by looking at all their financial strategies, holistically and cohesively, to benefit their families and businesses. Capstone helps their clients accumulate, grow and protect their wealth across a lifetime. For more information, please visit https://capstonecpas.com/.

Capstone Certified Public Accountants

698 NW York Dr.

Bend, OR 97701

(541) 382-5099

SOURCE Capstone Certified Public Accountants

Also from this source

Capstone Certified Public Accountants Releases List of Important Due Dates and Information to Help with Year-End Bookkeeping

Lance Brant, Founder and Managing Partner of Capstone Certified Public Accountants, is pleased to announce that he has posted a new blog that covers...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Accounting News & Issues

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.