Capstone Collegiate Communities Announces Condominium Conversion of The Lofts at Seacrest Beach

"Having a place here, I was naturally drawn to the opportunity; but we were all impressed by the quality of both the design and construction," said company spokesperson, Rob Howland, who also owns a second home in Walton County. He, along with John Vawter and Ben Walker, is one of Capstone's three principals. "Being so close to Alys Beach and Rosemary Beach, we couldn't have asked for a better location, but we are probably most excited about the 30A beach access, especially at this price point," he said. The Lofts has a protective easement through the Seacrest Beach beach access.

As part of the condominium conversion process, the group made a conscientious decision to limit future rentals to 90 days or more. "We were really struck by the strength of the demand and how closely knit the residents are," said Capstone vice president, Jim Beatty. "We just felt like we were on to something special by not catering to short-term rentals, so we decided to keep it that way."

The community's 120 residences feature 17 different floor plans ranging in size from 586- to 1393-sf. They are laid out in two, four-story, access-controlled buildings, one with 52 residences and the other with 68. The latter wraps around a resort-style swimming pool and fully furnished outdoor living area with poolside fire pit, large screen TV, grilling area, and summer kitchen. Four comfortably furnished interior community rooms include club room with fireplace; clubhouse/event room with cyber cafe, kitchen, and Starbucks® coffee maker; big-screen TV lounge; and conference room. A 24-hour fitness center is equipped with Star Trac cardio, Tag, and Nautilus free weight systems.

Sixteen of the 17 floor plans come with a dedicated hallway storage closet directly outside each condo with trash chutes on each floor. Twenty separately priced garages in two contiguous structures will also be offered to condominium buyers on a first-come basis, and a la carte furnishings packages will also be available.

The release represents a competitively priced housing alternative, as well as, an immediate revenue stream for prospective landlords/rental property buyers through pre-conversion carryover leases. Attractive financing terms are available through BancorpSouth's portfolio products, including its Right@Home program for income-qualified home buyers.

ABOUT CAPSTONE COLLEGIATE COMMUNITIES

Capstone Collegiate Communities, LLC also known as "C3", specializes in the development, construction and management of high-quality, off-campus student housing developments in close proximity to major colleges and universities across the country. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, the company was formed in January 2012 as part of the restructuring of Capstone Development, the most active and experienced developer of student housing in the country for more than 23 years. Capstone Development had a portfolio that included 131 communities in 33 states which reflected almost $3.1 billion in project costs and 83,000 beds. Capstone Collegiate Communities carries on Capstone Development's legacy in the student housing industry with a specific focus on off campus/new construction developments.

ABOUT THE PREMIER PROPERTY GROUP

The Premier Property Group is one of the top locally owned and independent real estate sales firms in Northwest Florida. A consistent leader of area sales, the agency has been ranked in the top 10% of luxury sales from the Emerald Coast Association of Realtors since its first year of operation. The Premier Property Group is the only local real estate company to be invited to and become a part of Luxury Portfolio International and Leading Real Estate Companies of the WorldTM, the global leader in real estate sales. Premier sales executives are local experts with global reach; listings are marketed in over 52 countries worldwide and across 500 websites. The company operates locally out of four offices with a strong network of affiliations including partnerships with ARC Realty of Birmingham, Ala. and PARKS Realty of Nashville, Tenn. provide customers across the Southeast with preferred access to ownership opportunities and related services. The company's relationship with the Premier Development Group allows customers to receive first and exclusive previews to new development opportunities.

