Capstone Companies joins forces with Denver-based CRE Firm, Nexus Commercial Realty

"We couldn't be more excited to join Capstone and expand upon its western market presence. The whole conversation on this collaboration began with our admiration of Capstone from afar, and we quickly realized our cultural and operational alignment. We saw the success Capstone was having as a rapidly expanding private company in an industry full of the same public competitors, and we discovered a lot of similarities and opportunities amongst ourselves out west," stated Riddle.

Riddle brings 14 years of commercial real estate experience specializing in the brokerage of multi-family assets, strategic investments, and 1031 exchanges. Throughout his career, Riddle has personally closed 500+ transactions in the multi-housing sector.

Koch has also been active in the commercial real estate industry for 14 years, with extensive brokerage and advisory experience in garden-style multi-family assets, condo portfolios, value-add assets, distressed properties, short sales, vacant properties, loan assumptions, note purchases, and portfolio sales. In total, Jason has closed $500+ million in transactions among various multi-housing types.

"One of the major attractions in joining Capstone is their firm leadership; we have very similar management styles and the culture and values they have developed mirrors what we have built upon internally as a company," shares Koch. "By combining our market coverage, industry relationships, and team capabilities, we are strong believers that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts."

With this latest two-office expansion, Capstone aims to further solidify its industry position as the nation's largest privately owned multi-family investment sales firm and one of the country's most respected and fastest growing commercial real estate brokerages. In 2020 alone, Capstone sold over 21,000 units and opened three new offices: Atlanta, Tulsa, and Oklahoma City. Additionally, the firm expanded its service offerings with the launch of its Equity Solutions platform.

Brian Ford, Capstone Co-Founder & Managing Partner, added, "Capstone is always focused on how we can grow and improve our firm for the benefit of our clients and our existing team, and we are certain this partnership is meeting both of those goals. The Nexus team has achieved tremendous success in our industry to date, and we only see upside in our future together.

Riddle added, "This expansion will add significant value for our loyal clients—further helping them grow into multiple new markets across the country and extending additional servicing capabilities, such as larger institutional assets, land sales, manufactured housing, and equity solutions."

Established in 2008, Capstone Companies has consistently maintained its exclusive focus on multi-housing brokerage, and the rapid growth and expansion of its service lines in the commercial real estate industry. Since its inception, the firm has become the largest privately owned multi-family brokerage nationwide, ranked top 10 nationally in multi-family sales volume, and completed transactions in 35 states, with over 80,000 units sold. Capstone provides brokerage and advisory services for clients across the private, public, institutional, and non-profit sectors with expertise in various types of multi-housing, including conventional apartments, student housing, affordable housing, manufactured housing, multi-housing development sites, and capital placement. In addition to Charlotte, Denver, Colorado Springs, Atlanta, Oklahoma City, and Tulsa, the firm also has offices in Cincinnati, Columbus, Nashville, Orlando, Tampa, and Richmond.

Capstone-Companies.com

SOURCE Capstone Companies