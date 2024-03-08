Capstone CPAs Merges with Crandall-Swenson, PLCC in Boise, Idaho

The Merger Means Capstone CPAs Now Has a Presence in the Treasure Valley Region of the State

BOISE, Idaho, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lance Brant, Founder and Managing Partner of Capstone Certified Public Accountants, is pleased to announce that they have merged with Crandall-Swenson, PLCC in Boise, Idaho.

To read more about the merger, which officially took place on January 1, 2024, please visit https://capstonecpas.com/capstone-cpas-merges-with-crandall-swenson-plcc/ .

As Joe Adam, CFO of Capstone CPAs noted, a brokerage firm helped facilitate the merger with Crandall-Swenson.

"Capstone CPAs is always searching for opportunities to grow in the right markets. We are excited to have a presence in the Treasure Valley," Adam said.

Adam and the entire team from Capstone were pleased to learn that the staff members from Crandall-Swenson all chose to stay on post-merger.

"The merger will give Crandall-Swenson clients access to a larger firm with more resources while maintaining the personal attention and level of service they have come to expect."

Capstone CPAs is a full-service accounting firm. They offer tax preparation for individuals and businesses, payroll and bookkeeping services, financial planning, estate planning, and more.

"Our Coordinated Financial Care model is a holistic approach to financial health and legacy protection," Adam said.

With locations in Oregon, Washington, and Idaho, Capstone serves clients throughout the Pacific Northwest, and beyond.

About Capstone Certified Public Accountants:

Capstone Certified Public Accountants is a public accounting, consulting and advisory firm that combines deep industry experience with innovation. At Capstone, they truly want to be more than their clients' tax preparers. They work with and support their clients by looking at all their financial strategies, holistically and cohesively, to benefit their families and businesses. Capstone helps their clients accumulate, grow and protect their wealth across a lifetime. For more information, please visit https://capstonecpas.com/ .

Capstone Certified Public Accountants, LLC

1110 N Five Mile Rd.

Boise, ID 83713

Phone: 208-323-7655

https://capstonecpas.com/our-offices/boise/

