Capstone Establishes India Advisory Board to Consult on Policy in Growing Economy

WASHINGTON, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capstone LLC, a global, policy-driven firm helping corporations and investors navigate local, national, and international policy and regulatory landscapes, has formed the Capstone India Advisory Board, a strategic initiative that enhances our ability to support companies and investors in navigating India's complex and dynamic policy landscape.

The Capstone India Advisory Board is comprised of distinguished former policymakers with extensive and unique insight into India's economic, political, and regulatory structure. Their collective expertise will be invaluable in helping our analysts and clients understand and respond to the evolving policy backdrop in India. Their deep understanding of Indian policies and their implications will enable us to provide our clients with comprehensive and actionable advice.

"By establishing the Capstone India Advisory Board, we are bringing together a prestigious group of seasoned professionals whose decades of work within government, industry, and civil service will help our clients navigate the rapid growth and surge in international investment in India," said David Barrosse, Capstone's founder and CEO. "India continues to emerge as an essential arena for global business and policy. We are excited about working with them as Capstone builds on its success in the U.S. and Europe and bolsters our growing work advising companies and investors on policies that are a key part of the growth of India's economy."

The Board's members are:

Dhanendra Kumar – Dhanendra Kumar was formerly executive director at the World Bank, the first chair of the Competition Commission of India, and oversaw the framing of India's National Competition Policy. Kumar is a veteran former Indian senior civil servant who joined the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in 1968, and served more than four decades in Government.





Karan Singh - Karan Singh served as the Chief Secretary to the Government of Punjab from March 2017 to June 2020. He joined the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in 1984 and worked in various capacities during his service.





Vishwapati Trivedi – Dr. Vishwapati Trivedi is a former senior government official and India Administrative Services (IAS) officer, having served as Secretary in multiple key ministries, including industrials, shipping, logistics, and defense. He's led major Indian state corporations, including Air India and Indian Airlines. He also served at the International Monetary Fund as the Adviser to the Executive Director.



Navtej Sarna - Former ambassador Navtej Sarna most recently served as India's Ambassador to the United States during 2016-2018. Sarna earlier served as India's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom at the time of the Brexit referendum. From 2008 to 2012, Sarna was India's Ambassador to Israel and contributed significantly to the maturing of this critical relationship. Earlier in his career, Sarna served in various bilateral and multilateral diplomatic capacities in the Soviet Union, Poland, Bhutan, Geneva, Iran and Washington DC.



Ambassador Sarna has also held several crucial positions at the Foreign Office in Delhi . He has the distinction of being the longest serving Spokesperson for India's Foreign Ministry, from 2002 to 2008.

