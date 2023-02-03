Capstone Expands Further West with Addition of New Office in Seattle

SEATTLE, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capstone Companies is pleased to announce the launch of its new Seattle brokerage office specializing in the exclusive listing and selling of multi-family properties across the Pacific Northwest. The team will be led by Managing Director, Evan McLeod, and Director, Chris Hardman, who bring over a decade of apartment brokerage experience to the Capstone team. The two most recently worked as investment advisors at CPX in Seattle, where they ran one of the top multi-family teams in the firm. Combined, they have brokered nearly half a billion dollars in transaction volume, selling properties in primary markets such as Seattle, to tertiary markets on the far eastern side of the state, and everything in-between.

Capstone Partner and Director of Business Development, George Chmiel, said: "Evan and Chris possess everything we seek when expanding the Capstone family—passion, integrity, character, and an unwavering commitment to their clients. The Seattle expansion is a landmark achievement cementing Capstone's status as a national, bi-coastal firm for the first time in our 15-year history. We could not be more excited about our future growth in the pacific northwest under Evan and Chris's leadership."

McLeod grew up in Pebble Beach, California and accepted a golf scholarship to Santa Clara University, where he studied Communications and Entrepreneurship. Hardman also grew up in California, originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, he moved to Seattle in 2013 to attend the University of Washington where he received his degree in Business and Corporate Communications. The two began their real estate careers at Marcus & Millichap, working on separate teams, and most recently worked together at CPX. When they are not in the office, you can find them on the golf course, attending sporting events and concerts, and spending time with friends and family.

"We are thrilled to be joining the Capstone family and cannot wait to be representing the company as the first office on the West Coast. We feel that Capstone has the tools and core values in place to ascend the new Seattle office to be the top multi-family team in the state," said McLeod and Hardman.

Capstone's recent expansion into the state of Washington solidifies the firm's presence in the western United States and leverages the firm's consistent focus on rapid growth and expansion in the multi-housing industry. The new Seattle office is the first of several anticipated office expansions in 2023. Last year, the firm opened offices in Salt Lake City, Indianapolis, and Huntsville. Capstone was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing private companies with 382.8 percent revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. Additionally, the company was named in the top 15 of the Charlotte Business Journal's Best Places to Work in 2022.

About Capstone

Established in 2008, Capstone Companies has consistently maintained its exclusive focus on multi-housing brokerage, and the entrepreneurial pursuit of its service lines in the commercial real estate industry. In addition to Charlotte and Seattle, the firm also has offices in Atlanta, Cincinnati, Colorado Springs, Columbus, Denver, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Nashville, Oklahoma City, Orlando, Raleigh, Salt Lake City, Tampa, and Tulsa.

Since its inception, the firm has become the largest privately owned multi-family brokerage nationwide, ranked top 15 nationally in multi-family sales volume, with over 145,000 units sold. Capstone provides brokerage and advisory services for clients across the private, public, institutional, and non-profit sectors with expertise in various types of multi-housing, including conventional apartments, student housing, affordable housing, manufactured housing, multi-housing development sites, and capital placement. This comprehensive multi-family-focused service offering paired with our relentless drive to win on behalf of our clients is what sets us apart. Capstone simply put: Experience. Expertise. Extra-Mile.

