Capstone Expands West with Addition of Two New Offices in Oklahoma

Forrest joins Capstone with 35 years of commercial real estate experience and led a team at CBRE that was responsible for the sale of over 400 multi-family assets totaling 72,000 units and over $1.8 billion. Dirkschneider brings 15 years of commercial real estate experience specializing exclusively in the brokerage of multi-family housing projects and multi-family site selection totaling more than $500 million. Marrara has been active in the commercial real estate industry for 34 years and has been involved in over $100 million in transactions among various property types.

Capstone's recent expansion into Oklahoma establishes the firm's presence in the western United States and leverages the firm's consistent focus on rapid growth and expansion in the multi-housing industry. The new Oklahoma offices are two of three new Capstone brokerage offices to open in 2020 as the firm launched a new regional office in Atlanta, GA in January.

Established in 2008, Capstone has consistently maintained its focus on multi-housing brokerage. Since its inception, the firm has been ranked top 10 nationally in multi-family sales volume and completed transactions in 35 states and sold over 70,000 units. The combination of Capstone's various service lines with this dynamic, experienced Oklahoma team will further solidify their industry position as one of the nation's fastest growing multi-housing investment sales firms.

