Capstone Headwaters Announces Rebrand to Capstone Partners

BOSTON, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Three years after acquiring Denver-based Headwaters, Capstone Headwaters today announced it is changing its name to Capstone Partners. The rebranding, which entails the unveiling of a new logo and website, is an integrated element of the firm's current growth strategy.

The new brand, Capstone Partners, is intended to reflect the firm's strong team culture, core mission and vision for the future. The new website, launched today at capstonepartners.com, showcases the Capstone's fully integrated services and robust set of resources for privately held middle market companies.

John Ferrara, Capstone's founder and CEO remarked, "Initially, we chose the name out of respect for the Headwaters legacy and to illustrate the combination of two great firms. As time passed, the brand 'Capstone Headwaters' sounded and felt like two different firms put together. It did not reflect who we are and what we stand for." Ferrara added, "Very simply, we are a galvanized firm entirely dedicated to being trusted partners to our clients, employees and valued relationships. We feel 'Capstone Partners' best expresses our corporate values and are excited to carry the brand into the future."

"For the past three years, we have posted record results, but COVID changed our focus. Our priorities shifted to protecting our people and supporting the community, as well as assisting our clients through a difficult time. It was truly amazing to be part of. Our team joined arms to get through the pandemic together. At the same time, our financial strength afforded us to pursue acquisitions, bring on new senior talent, and launch the next phase of our long-term growth strategy. We are true partners; and that is now reflected in our name," commented Paul Janson, Capstone's COO.

The new brand and positioning initiatives were developed through collaboration with outside agencies, an internal committee consisting of teammates at every title level, and members from each of the firm's service areas. Each element of the new brand has deep significance and was designed to give the firm a modern, sleek visual identity reflective of the firm's core values of trust, respect, and tenacity, while simultaneously paying tribute to the firm's rich twenty-year history.

Capstone's objective with its new website, now accessible at capstonepartners.com, is to provide a sophisticated, innovative, and intuitive user experience with improved functionality optimized for desktop, mobile or tablet use. The enhanced design provides expanded access to the depth and breadth of firm's capabilities. The site also includes a modernized Industry Insights section, with access to hundreds of research reports and articles featuring real-time trends and market analysis designed specifically for owners, investors and creditors of middle market companies within the twelve industries Capstone covers.

ABOUT CAPSTONE PARTNERS



Capstone Partners is one of the largest independently owned investment banking firms in the United States. For over 20 years, the firm has been a trusted advisor to leading middle market companies, offering a fully integrated range of expert investment banking and financial advisory services uniquely tailored to help owners, investors, and creditors though each stage of the company's lifecycle. Capstone's services include M&A advisory, debt and equity placement, corporate restructuring, special situations, valuation and fairness opinions, financial advisory, and ESOP advisory services. Headquartered in Boston, the firm has 175+ professionals across 18 offices in the U.S., and an international presence including over 450 professionals in 40 countries. With 12 dedicated industry groups, Capstone delivers sector-specific expertise through large, cross-functional teams on a global basis. For more information, visit www.capstonepartners.com.

