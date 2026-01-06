CapStone Holdings Inc. Acquires Structurely, Positioning the Company for the Next Era of AI-Driven Sales Automation

FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CapStone Holdings Inc. today announced it has acquired Structurely, an artificial intelligence-powered sales engagement company. The acquisition reflects CapStone Holdings' strategic focus on scalable technology platforms with durable competitive advantages and positions Structurely for accelerated growth within the rapidly expanding AI-driven sales automation market.

Structurely - authentic AI-driven conversations for thousands of diverse customer needs

Founded nearly a decade ago, Structurely has focused on building conversational AI purpose-built for real estate and mortgage organizations, industries where speed, accuracy, and human-like engagement are critical to revenue performance. Long before generative AI became widely adopted, the company invested in developing technology capable of conducting natural conversations at scale across voice and messaging channels.

Structurely operates as a full-stack AI telephony and agentic workflow infrastructure, integrating voice, text, decision logic, and CRM connectivity into a single platform designed to automate and optimize early-stage sales engagement. Unlike many AI solutions positioned as lightweight add-ons, Structurely's infrastructure-first approach has resulted in a multi-year technology and data advantage that would be difficult for new market entrants to replicate.

Over nine years, Structurely's platform has powered more than 13 million AI-driven conversations and 75 million AI-generated messages, supported by more than 5.5 million human-labeled transcripts used to train and refine its models. This depth of real-world data has enabled consistent lead qualification performance, with Structurely's AI achieving average qualification rates ranging from 14% to 31%, depending on use case and market conditions.

CapStone Holdings' investment aligns with broader market adoption trends. According to Grand View Research, the global AI-in-sales market was valued at approximately $24.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate exceeding 22% through 2033, driven by enterprise demand for automation, efficiency, and improved customer engagement.

"CapStone Holdings' decision to acquire Structurely is driven by fundamentals," said Corey Welch, a partner in the acquisition and an accomplished professional in the mortgage industry. "This is a company that has quietly built real AI infrastructure in one of the most demanding sales environments. The depth of data, the maturity of the platform, and the performance history create a rare foundation. Our focus as owners is disciplined execution—continuing to invest in the product, strengthening enterprise trust through experienced lending industry leadership, and helping Structurely compound its advantage as AI becomes core infrastructure for modern revenue teams."

Welch previously served as a vice president at Rapid Finance and as a senior director at Quicken Loans.

"Structurely has spent years building real infrastructure, training AI on real conversations, and delivering measurable performance in demanding sales environments," said Keith J. Stone, founder and chairman of CapStone Holdings. "This is not an experimental platform. It's a company with a meaningful data moat, a significant head start, and technology that is already creating value for customers. We believe Structurely is well positioned to play a leading role as AI becomes foundational to modern revenue operations."

Under CapStone Holdings' ownership, Structurely will focus on expanding its product roadmap, accelerating platform development, and strengthening its position as a core infrastructure provider for AI-driven sales operations. CapStone Holdings plans to support continued investment in technology, strategic partnerships, and operational scale while preserving Structurely's customer-first approach.

About GameAbove

CapStone Holdings Inc. is a family office-structured investment firm that partners with entrepreneurs and management teams to build and scale businesses across technology, real estate, healthcare, fintech, media, and sports-related sectors. The firm focuses on long-term value creation through strategic capital and operational support.

About Structurely

Structurely is an AI-powered sales engagement platform that automates calling, texting, lead qualification, appointment setting, and live call transfers. Built as a full-stack AI telephony and workflow infrastructure, Structurely helps organizations increase efficiency, improve conversion rates, and scale revenue through intelligent automation.

SOURCE CapStone Holdings, Inc.