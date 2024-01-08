Capstone Hosts Reporters to Discuss Top Underappreciated Policy Risks and Opportunities Facing Key Business Sectors in 2024

Investors and corporations face a slew of notable risks and opportunities as President Biden's current term draws to a close. With the 2024 elections looming, Capstone analysts will preview underappreciated regulatory developments across the energy, tech & telecom, financial services, national security, and healthcare sectors that we expect will reshape the landscape for investors and corporations.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capstone LLC analysts will be presenting their outlooks on the most underappreciated policy developments that will play a big role in how 2024 shapes up for investors and companies in energy and climate, healthcare, financial services and cryptocurrency, and technology, media, and telecom at a luncheon for reporters held at the company's offices on Wednesday, January 17th. To RSVP, please contact Daniel Kruger or Emily Schluper. Lunch will be served, and analysts will be available for questions after the presentation.

Capstone's analysts will address the following topics:

1) The Inflation Reduction Act was a Landmark Clean Energy Law: Here's Why it will Withstand Repeal Efforts and other Challenges

2) The US and EU Are Locked in an Escalating AI Trade War, Posing Underappreciated Risks for Investors

3) US Policymakers are on a Tightrope When it Comes to China: How They Plan to Confront China's Economy and Military While Mitigating Raising Tensions

4) How a Confluence of Regulatory Dynamics are Poised to Spark Cryptocurrencies In the Coming Year

5) EU Electoral Dynamics Will Have Underappreciated Implications Across An Array of Industries

6) FCC Regulators Are Racing Against The Clock to Implement an Aggressive Agenda

7) Healthcare Providers Are Facing Pressure in the Wake of the Pandemic, Yet Relief May Emerge

8) Regulators Took Steps to Crack Down on Overpayments—Now Health Insurers Face Underappreciated Pain Ahead

9) Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Enter 2024 Trying to Manage the Myriad Political Risks Posed by Democrats and Republicans

10) Regulators Are Preparing to Turn Up the Heat on the Consumer Finance Industry

11) Regulators Are Taking Heavier Hand with Property and Casualty Insurers Presenting a Changing Set of Opportunities and Risks

12) Banks Are Poised to Push Back Aggressively Against Regulators On Several Fronts, but Regulators Won't go Down Without a Fight

13) Competition Between the US and China Comes Under Scrutiny Amid the 2024 Elections, With Underappreciated Risks for Makers of Microelectronics and Consumer Goods

14) Regulators are Becoming More Active in the Education Industry, Posing New Risks and Opportunities

To read the full report on Capstone's outlook on the underappreciated policy catalysts for 2024, please click HERE.

To see Capstone analysts quoted in media outlets, as well as a list of some of the transactions Capstone has advised on, please click HERE.

To see Capstone's team, please click HERE.

For more information, contact Daniel Kruger by Phone at (917) 566-8220 or E-mail: [email protected] or Emily Schluper by Phone at (310) 303-4860 or E-mail [email protected].

About Capstone

Capstone is a leading global policy analysis and regulatory due diligence firm with locations in Washington, DC, Houston, London, and Sydney. As developments in Washington, London, Brussels, and other centers of government become more crucial to investment strategies, legislation, regulatory reforms, and new federal oversight are affecting industries in evolving ways. We advise institutional investors and companies on how changes in state, federal, and international policy impact investments. Capstone has established leading coverage of public policy investments affecting financial and business services, energy and environment, healthcare, TMT, national security, merger and more. Our professionals analyze policy to uncover risks, opportunities, and, along the way, unique business, and investment strategies for our clients.

Contact: Daniel Kruger, Capstone

Phone: 917-566-8220

Email: [email protected]

Contact: Emily Schluper

Phone: 310-303-4860

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Capstone LLC