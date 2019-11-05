Capstone Intersects 20.1 Meters Grading 5.53% Copper, Including 6.4 Meters of 11.32% Copper at Cozamin Mine
Nov 05, 2019, 18:58 ET
VANCOUVER, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Capstone Mining Corp. ("Capstone" or the "Company") (TSX:CS) announces high grade copper and silver results from 103 infill and step-out drill holes at its Cozamin Mine, as well as an expansion to the exploration program into 2020. The results represent half of the 200 hole program, which aims to more than double the current reserve base. Results to date support the Company's recently disclosed increase to Cozamin's annual production guidance to 50 to 55 million pounds of copper and 1.4 to 1.5 million ounces of silver starting in early 2021. Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves estimates will be updated in late 2020.
"Highlight holes in Figure 1 and Table 1, are comprised of both infill and step-outs. They have shown excellent grade and thickness, including a test into the middle of the recently acquired Portree claimblock (U499)," said Brad Mercer, Capstone's Senior Vice President of Operations and Exploration. "We now see a much larger target and we intend to infill drill the expanded area before re-estimating mineral reserves. On average, the vein is approximately 60% wider up dip from the current reserve, while the copper and silver grades are higher as well. Additionally, having access to the Portree claimblock will give us a platform to extend mineralization to the west."
Figure 1 – High grade infill and step-out holes on the periphery of the recently acquired Portree claimblock
"Capstone has owned and operated Cozamin for 15 years and never have I been this excited about its future," said Darren Pylot, Capstone's President and CEO. "The continued exploration success achieved by our team is a paradigm shift for an already low cost and highly profitable tier one mine. I don't know of another project that can leverage 50% organic production growth with expansionary capital of less than $5 million dollars. Cozamin has delivered cumulative free cash flow of over $400 million for Capstone and with our plan to more than double the current mine life, it is incredible to think that over the next decade the best is yet to come."
Tables and Figures:
- Figure 1 shows the location of select intervals.
- Select intervals are summarized in Table 1 and full results for all previously unreleased holes since the October 24, 2018 Mineral Resource estimate are in Table 2.
- For the long-section of the MNFWZ showing copper % * estimated true width and silver g/t * estimated true width, see Figures 2 and 3.
- Figure 4 shows a sample of the chalcopyrite mineralization in drill core from hole CG-18-S372.
Figure 2 – Long-section of the Mala Noche Footwall Zone Showing Copper % * Estimated True Width (m)
The best grade*thickness intercepts at Cozamin lie outside of the current Mineral Reserve, some of which are step-out holes beyond the previous Mineral Resource estimate.
Figure 3 – Long-section of the Mala Noche Footwall Zone Showing Silver g/t * Estimated True Width (m)
The strong positive correlation between copper and silver grades is clear when comparing Figure 2 to Figure 1.
Figure 4 – Image of Drill Core from Hole CG-18-S372
Coarse grained, high grade chalcopyrite mineralization along with a positive copper-silver correlation underpins high copper and silver recoveries.
Table 1 – Selected MNFWZ Drilling Completed Since September 17, 2018 News Release
|
Section
|
Drill hole ID
|
Type
|
In
|
From
|
To
|
Width
|
True
|
Cu
|
Zn
|
Pb
|
Ag
|
53
|
CG-19-U499
|
step-out
|
no
|
519.7
|
524.5
|
4.8
|
4.4
|
1.75
|
0.06
|
0.01
|
28.9
|
including
|
523.0
|
524.5
|
1.5
|
1.4
|
2.74
|
0.07
|
0.00
|
38.1
|
56
|
CG-19-U498
|
step-out
|
no
|
511.1
|
523.5
|
12.4
|
12.3
|
5.02
|
0.38
|
0.01
|
71.6
|
including
|
516.5
|
522.5
|
6.0
|
5.9
|
9.02
|
0.67
|
0.01
|
126.7
|
59
|
CG-19-S384
|
step-out
|
no
|
566.0
|
571.1
|
5.1
|
4.5
|
3.56
|
0.10
|
0.00
|
59.0
|
71
|
CG-18-S365
|
step-out
|
no
|
491.6
|
508.5
|
16.9
|
15.7
|
1.93
|
0.07
|
0.01
|
34.2
|
including
|
499.2
|
508.5
|
9.3
|
8.6
|
2.88
|
0.08
|
0.01
|
50.2
|
75
|
CG-18-S376
|
step-out
|
no
|
542.9
|
549.2
|
6.3
|
5.4
|
3.86
|
0.14
|
0.01
|
70.7
|
including
|
542.9
|
546.3
|
3.4
|
2.9
|
6.80
|
0.18
|
0.01
|
120.3
|
91
|
CG-18-S381
|
step-out
|
no
|
526.2
|
531.9
|
5.7
|
5.1
|
7.27
|
0.32
|
0.05
|
219.7
|
3
|
CG-18-S351
|
infill
|
yes
|
927.2
|
939.3
|
12.1
|
10.2
|
2.95
|
1.14
|
0.10
|
138.0
|
10
|
CG-18-U476
|
infill
|
yes
|
679.7
|
697.0
|
17.3
|
13.6
|
1.56
|
0.14
|
0.09
|
47.4
|
including
|
692.7
|
697.0
|
4.3
|
3.4
|
4.74
|
0.42
|
0.35
|
163.8
|
18
|
CG-18-U478
|
infill
|
yes
|
629.9
|
645.8
|
15.9
|
9.9
|
1.79
|
0.08
|
0.01
|
25.3
|
including
|
640.0
|
643.5
|
3.5
|
2.2
|
4.66
|
0.14
|
0.01
|
68.5
|
21
|
CG-18-S380
|
infill
|
no
|
726.0
|
734.0
|
8.0
|
7.7
|
3.34
|
2.48
|
0.10
|
86.7
|
including
|
726.0
|
730.5
|
4.5
|
4.3
|
4.62
|
2.84
|
0.15
|
118.4
|
44
|
CG-19-S412
|
infill
|
no
|
651.6
|
660.4
|
8.8
|
7.6
|
3.52
|
0.73
|
0.03
|
68.5
|
including
|
653.2
|
655.9
|
2.7
|
2.3
|
10.67
|
0.63
|
0.03
|
193.8
|
50
|
CG-19-U492
|
infill
|
no
|
474.5
|
483.8
|
9.3
|
8.5
|
1.94
|
0.12
|
0.01
|
28.3
|
including
|
480.2
|
483.8
|
3.5
|
3.2
|
4.63
|
0.27
|
0.01
|
64.1
|
55
|
CG-19-U490
|
infill
|
no
|
494.8
|
509.6
|
14.8
|
12.3
|
2.67
|
0.19
|
0.01
|
40.7
|
including
|
499.6
|
509.6
|
10.0
|
8.3
|
3.66
|
0.21
|
0.01
|
52.7
|
74
|
CG-18-S372
|
infill
|
no
|
567.3
|
590.4
|
23.1
|
20.1
|
5.53
|
0.18
|
0.02
|
116.8
|
including
|
579.0
|
586.4
|
7.4
|
6.4
|
11.32
|
0.28
|
0.04
|
242.2
|
81
|
CG-18-S369
|
infill
|
no
|
556.6
|
561.6
|
5.0
|
4.4
|
6.31
|
0.19
|
0.01
|
108.1
|
83
|
CG-18-S355
|
infill
|
yes
|
533.1
|
554.3
|
21.2
|
18.6
|
2.67
|
0.09
|
0.01
|
53.5
|
including
|
542.0
|
549.5
|
7.5
|
6.6
|
5.90
|
0.19
|
0.02
|
117.7
*estimated true width of vein intercept for inclined drill holes
For drill hole location and context please view the long-section of the MNFWZ at https://capstonemining.com/files/images/maps/MNFWZ_20_T1-Model.pdf.
Table 2 – All MNFWZ Drilling Completed Since September 17, 2018 News Release
|
Section
ID #
|
Drill hole ID
|
Type
|
In
|
From
|
To
|
Width
|
True
|
Cu
|
Zn
|
Pb
|
Ag
|
1
|
CG-19-S400
|
step-out
|
no
|
877.4
|
879.3
|
1.9
|
1.7
|
1.49
|
1.61
|
0.03
|
31.1
|
23
|
CG-18-S352
|
step-out
|
yes
|
no significant intercepts
|
24
|
CG-19-S399
|
step-out
|
no
|
599.5
|
606.0
|
6.5
|
6.3
|
0.40
|
0.21
|
0.01
|
13.2
|
52
|
CG-19-U500
|
step-out
|
no
|
in progress
|
53
|
CG-19-U499
|
step-out
|
no
|
519.7
|
524.5
|
4.8
|
4.4
|
1.75
|
0.06
|
0.01
|
28.9
|
including
|
523.0
|
524.5
|
1.5
|
1.4
|
2.74
|
0.07
|
0.00
|
38.1
|
56
|
CG-19-U498
|
step-out
|
no
|
511.1
|
523.5
|
12.4
|
12.3
|
5.02
|
0.38
|
0.01
|
71.6
|
including
|
516.5
|
522.5
|
6.0
|
5.9
|
9.02
|
0.67
|
0.01
|
126.7
|
57
|
CG-19-S402
|
step-out
|
no
|
no significant intercepts
|
58
|
CG-19-S388
|
step-out
|
no
|
no significant intercepts
|
59
|
CG-19-S384
|
step-out
|
no
|
566.0
|
571.1
|
5.1
|
4.5
|
3.56
|
0.10
|
0.00
|
59.0
|
60
|
CG-19-S387
|
step-out
|
no
|
no significant intercepts
|
61
|
CG-18-U485
|
step-out
|
no
|
559.6
|
565.2
|
5.6
|
5.0
|
1.39
|
0.07
|
0.00
|
30.8
|
62
|
CG-18-S383
|
step-out
|
no
|
no significant intercepts
|
63
|
CG-19-S398
|
step-out
|
no
|
485.7
|
488.9
|
3.2
|
2.3
|
0.98
|
0.87
|
0.01
|
61.5
|
including
|
486.9
|
488.9
|
2.0
|
1.4
|
1.55
|
0.08
|
0.01
|
92.8
|
71
|
CG-18-S365
|
step-out
|
no
|
491.6
|
508.5
|
16.9
|
15.7
|
1.93
|
0.07
|
0.01
|
34.2
|
including
|
499.2
|
508.5
|
9.3
|
8.6
|
2.88
|
0.08
|
0.01
|
50.2
|
75
|
CG-18-S376
|
step-out
|
no
|
542.9
|
549.2
|
6.3
|
5.4
|
3.86
|
0.14
|
0.01
|
70.7
|
including
|
542.9
|
546.3
|
3.4
|
2.9
|
6.80
|
0.18
|
0.01
|
120.3
|
87
|
CG-18-S356
|
infill
|
yes
|
no significant intercepts
|
88
|
CG-19-S392
|
step-out
|
no
|
no significant intercepts
|
89
|
CG-18-S353
|
infill
|
yes
|
552.7
|
556.6
|
3.9
|
3.8
|
1.00
|
0.15
|
0.00
|
30.5
|
90
|
CG-18-S373
|
step-out
|
no
|
500.7
|
504.5
|
3.8
|
3.4
|
1.04
|
0.82
|
0.01
|
24.7
|
91
|
CG-18-S381
|
step-out
|
no
|
526.2
|
531.9
|
5.7
|
5.1
|
7.27
|
0.32
|
0.05
|
219.7
|
92
|
CG-19-S391
|
step-out
|
no
|
539.2
|
543.2
|
4.0
|
3.5
|
0.66
|
0.07
|
0.05
|
20.3
|
including
|
539.2
|
540.0
|
0.8
|
0.7
|
2.76
|
0.05
|
0.02
|
67.5
|
93
|
CG-19-S393
|
step-out
|
no
|
no significant intercepts
|
94
|
CG-19-S397
|
step-out
|
no
|
560.7
|
561.7
|
1.0
|
0.9
|
1.91
|
0.07
|
0.02
|
90.8
|
95
|
CG-18-S379
|
step-out
|
no
|
515.3
|
525.9
|
10.6
|
9.5
|
1.16
|
0.16
|
0.02
|
42.0
|
including
|
520.8
|
525.9
|
5.1
|
4.5
|
2.09
|
0.20
|
0.01
|
64.3
|
96
|
CG-18-S375
|
step-out
|
no
|
471.1
|
473.6
|
2.5
|
2.2
|
4.88
|
0.18
|
0.02
|
131.3
|
97
|
CG-19-S389
|
step-out
|
no
|
394.0
|
396.5
|
2.5
|
2.1
|
0.37
|
0.50
|
0.01
|
11.7
|
98
|
CG-19-S386
|
step-out
|
no
|
367.8
|
368.6
|
0.8
|
0.8
|
0.82
|
0.04
|
0.03
|
39.4
|
99
|
CG-19-S385
|
step-out
|
no
|
362.8
|
363.8
|
1.0
|
0.9
|
0.74
|
0.06
|
0.01
|
29.1
|
101
|
CG-18-S370
|
step-out
|
no
|
446.6
|
449.1
|
2.5
|
2.2
|
1.96
|
0.06
|
0.01
|
49.1
|
102
|
CG-19-S390
|
step-out
|
no
|
303.9
|
309.0
|
5.0
|
3.7
|
0.22
|
0.23
|
0.01
|
12.2
|
103
|
CG-18-S382
|
step-out
|
no
|
466.8
|
471.2
|
4.4
|
3.9
|
2.29
|
0.44
|
0.06
|
96.5
|
2
|
CG-18-S374
|
infill
|
no
|
930.1
|
931.7
|
1.6
|
1.3
|
2.38
|
0.87
|
0.06
|
68.3
|
3
|
CG-18-S351
|
infill
|
yes
|
927.2
|
939.3
|
12.1
|
10.2
|
2.95
|
1.14
|
0.10
|
138.0
|
4
|
CG-19-S394
|
infill
|
no
|
957.7
|
962.9
|
5.2
|
4.4
|
0.77
|
0.05
|
0.01
|
15.6
|
including
|
958.2
|
961.2
|
3.0
|
2.5
|
1.18
|
0.08
|
0.01
|
24.5
|
5
|
CG-18-S367
|
infill
|
no
|
944.0
|
947.4
|
3.4
|
2.9
|
1.05
|
0.05
|
0.01
|
13.0
|
6
|
CG-18-U484
|
infill
|
no
|
751.7
|
755.6
|
3.9
|
3.2
|
0.78
|
0.08
|
0.01
|
18.0
|
7
|
CG-18-U477
|
infill
|
yes
|
720.9
|
743.2
|
22.3
|
18.0
|
1.11
|
0.08
|
0.03
|
21.5
|
including
|
728.0
|
735.3
|
7.3
|
5.9
|
2.07
|
0.16
|
0.02
|
36.8
|
8
|
CG-18-U482
|
infill
|
no
|
719.6
|
720.4
|
0.8
|
0.6
|
1.03
|
0.02
|
0.01
|
16.0
|
9
|
CG-18-U480
|
infill
|
no
|
695.2
|
702.9
|
7.7
|
7.2
|
2.05
|
0.09
|
0.01
|
72.1
|
including
|
700.6
|
702.9
|
2.3
|
2.1
|
6.21
|
0.26
|
0.03
|
154.6
|
10
|
CG-18-U476
|
infill
|
yes
|
679.7
|
697.0
|
17.3
|
13.6
|
1.56
|
0.14
|
0.09
|
47.4
|
including
|
692.7
|
697.0
|
4.3
|
3.4
|
4.74
|
0.42
|
0.35
|
163.8
|
11
|
CG-19-U496
|
infill
|
no
|
685.8
|
693.9
|
8.1
|
6.8
|
0.83
|
0.05
|
0.01
|
12.5
|
including
|
685.8
|
690.7
|
4.9
|
4.1
|
1.14
|
0.07
|
0.02
|
17.0
|
12
|
CG-19-U493
|
infill
|
no
|
604.0
|
604.6
|
0.6
|
0.4
|
0.21
|
0.02
|
0.00
|
3.0
|
13
|
CG-18-U487
|
infill
|
no
|
572.7
|
579.0
|
6.3
|
6.0
|
0.30
|
0.04
|
0.01
|
4.8
|
14
|
CG-19-U491
|
infill
|
no
|
no significant intercepts
|
15
|
CG-19-U489
|
infill
|
no
|
529.7
|
532.0
|
2.3
|
2.2
|
0.14
|
0.01
|
0.00
|
12.1
|
16
|
CG-18-U479
|
infill
|
yes
|
570.7
|
572.7
|
2.0
|
1.8
|
0.28
|
0.02
|
0.00
|
36.5
|
17
|
CG-18-U475
|
infill
|
yes
|
646.4
|
651.7
|
5.3
|
4.5
|
1.70
|
0.57
|
0.01
|
38.8
|
18
|
CG-18-U478
|
infill
|
yes
|
629.9
|
645.8
|
15.9
|
9.9
|
1.79
|
0.08
|
0.01
|
25.3
|
including
|
640.0
|
643.5
|
3.5
|
2.2
|
4.66
|
0.14
|
0.01
|
68.5
|
19
|
CG-18-S361
|
infill
|
no
|
891.0
|
892.6
|
1.6
|
1.1
|
0.29
|
0.02
|
0.00
|
12.2
|
20
|
CG-18-S358
|
infill
|
yes
|
848.4
|
856.3
|
7.9
|
6.5
|
2.09
|
0.39
|
0.01
|
29.9
|
21
|
CG-18-S380
|
infill
|
no
|
726.0
|
734.0
|
8.0
|
7.7
|
3.34
|
2.48
|
0.10
|
86.7
|
including
|
726.0
|
730.5
|
4.5
|
4.3
|
4.62
|
2.84
|
0.15
|
118.4
|
22
|
CG-19-S395
|
infill
|
no
|
776.6
|
783.3
|
6.7
|
6.0
|
3.55
|
0.26
|
0.01
|
60.2
|
25
|
CG-18-S364
|
infill
|
no
|
608.5
|
610.5
|
2.0
|
1.9
|
0.47
|
0.02
|
0.00
|
8.2
|
26
|
CG-18-S348
|
infill
|
yes
|
635.7
|
642.7
|
7.0
|
6.0
|
2.10
|
0.17
|
0.13
|
44.3
|
27
|
CG-19-S421
|
Infill
|
no
|
641.3
|
648.0
|
6.7
|
6.1
|
1.25
|
0.20
|
0.04
|
25.5
|
28
|
CG-19-S425
|
infill
|
no
|
in progress
|
29
|
CG-18-S347
|
infill
|
yes
|
682.5
|
683.3
|
0.8
|
0.8
|
0.40
|
0.12
|
0.01
|
9.0
|
30
|
CG-19-S420
|
infill
|
no
|
no significant intercepts
|
31
|
CG-19-S417
|
Infill
|
No
|
no significant intercepts
|
32
|
CG-18-S366
|
infill
|
no
|
723.3
|
724.5
|
1.2
|
1.2
|
2.64
|
0.07
|
0.00
|
36.4
|
33
|
CG-19-S413
|
infill
|
no
|
736.9
|
739.2
|
2.3
|
2.3
|
2.20
|
0.06
|
0.00
|
30.0
|
34
|
CG-19-S409
|
infill
|
no
|
728.8
|
733.4
|
4.6
|
3.9
|
2.53
|
0.38
|
0.02
|
106.5
|
35
|
CG-19-S419
|
infill
|
no
|
assays pending
|
36
|
CG-19-S423
|
infill
|
no
|
assays pending
|
37
|
CG-19-S424
|
infill
|
no
|
in progress
|
38
|
CG-19-S415
|
infill
|
no
|
660.2
|
661.7
|
1.5
|
1.4
|
2.82
|
0.12
|
0.01
|
78.3
|
39
|
CG-19-S410
|
infill
|
no
|
666.2
|
668.5
|
2.3
|
1.8
|
0.94
|
0.43
|
0.02
|
21.8
|
40
|
CG-19-S396
|
infill
|
no
|
717.6
|
724.3
|
6.7
|
6.0
|
1.86
|
0.54
|
0.01
|
46.7
|
41
|
CG-19-S422
|
infill
|
no
|
assays pending
|
42
|
CG-19-S418
|
infill
|
no
|
557.4
|
569.9
|
12.5
|
11.6
|
2.99
|
0.65
|
0.02
|
63.3
|
43
|
CG-19-S407
|
infill
|
no
|
no significant intercepts
|
44
|
CG-19-S412
|
infill
|
no
|
651.6
|
660.4
|
8.8
|
7.6
|
3.52
|
0.73
|
0.03
|
68.5
|
including
|
653.2
|
655.9
|
2.7
|
2.3
|
10.67
|
0.63
|
0.03
|
193.8
|
45
|
CG-19-S408
|
infill
|
no
|
590.6
|
592.9
|
2.3
|
1.8
|
2.88
|
0.29
|
0.01
|
48.9
|
46
|
CG-19-S406
|
infill
|
no
|
574.5
|
576.3
|
1.8
|
1.4
|
0.33
|
0.03
|
0.01
|
8.0
|
47
|
CG-18-U481
|
infill
|
no
|
545.3
|
545.8
|
0.5
|
0.4
|
1.77
|
0.06
|
0.01
|
32.0
|
48
|
CG-19-U497
|
infill
|
no
|
524.3
|
526.7
|
2.4
|
2.2
|
3.34
|
0.11
|
0.02
|
72.8
|
49
|
CG-19-U495
|
infill
|
no
|
499.6
|
503.1
|
3.5
|
3.2
|
0.46
|
0.09
|
0.00
|
11.5
|
50
|
CG-19-U492
|
infill
|
no
|
474.5
|
483.8
|
9.3
|
8.5
|
1.94
|
0.12
|
0.01
|
28.3
|
including
|
480.2
|
483.8
|
3.5
|
3.2
|
4.63
|
0.27
|
0.01
|
64.1
|
51
|
CG-19-U494
|
infill
|
no
|
470.0
|
474.1
|
4.1
|
3.7
|
6.47
|
0.69
|
0.05
|
108.5
|
54
|
CG-19-U488
|
infill
|
no
|
499.2
|
499.9
|
0.7
|
0.6
|
0.33
|
0.23
|
0.02
|
9.0
|
55
|
CG-19-U490
|
infill
|
no
|
494.8
|
509.6
|
14.8
|
12.3
|
2.67
|
0.19
|
0.01
|
40.7
|
including
|
499.6
|
509.6
|
10.0
|
8.3
|
3.66
|
0.21
|
0.01
|
52.7
|
64
|
CG-19-S411
|
infill
|
no
|
557.5
|
564.4
|
6.9
|
5.8
|
3.09
|
0.83
|
0.01
|
60.6
|
65
|
CG-18-U483
|
infill
|
no
|
547.8
|
549.9
|
2.1
|
2.0
|
6.23
|
0.68
|
0.01
|
100.6
|
66
|
CG-19-S414
|
infill
|
no
|
546.3
|
549.7
|
3.4
|
3.3
|
1.60
|
0.26
|
0.01
|
30.1
|
67
|
CG-19-S416
|
infill
|
no
|
543.2
|
547.0
|
3.8
|
3.3
|
2.23
|
0.21
|
0.01
|
43.4
|
68
|
CG-18-S362
|
infill
|
yes
|
472.1
|
488.3
|
16.2
|
14.4
|
0.88
|
0.04
|
0.00
|
20.3
|
69
|
CG-18-U486
|
infill
|
no
|
566.9
|
571.2
|
4.3
|
4.0
|
7.31
|
0.23
|
0.01
|
117.6
|
70
|
CG-18-S368
|
infill
|
no
|
525.0
|
531.8
|
6.8
|
6.2
|
1.48
|
0.22
|
0.01
|
30.0
|
including
|
525.7
|
528.1
|
2.4
|
2.2
|
3.83
|
0.60
|
0.01
|
76.8
|
72
|
CG-18-S377
|
infill
|
no
|
678.2
|
697.4
|
19.2
|
17.4
|
0.64
|
0.02
|
0.00
|
12.0
|
including
|
686.3
|
696.4
|
10.1
|
9.2
|
0.98
|
0.03
|
0.00
|
17.6
|
73
|
CG-18-S349
|
infill
|
yes
|
510.0
|
510.8
|
0.8
|
0.7
|
1.67
|
0.05
|
0.00
|
33.0
|
74
|
CG-18-S372
|
infill
|
no
|
567.3
|
590.4
|
23.1
|
20.1
|
5.53
|
0.18
|
0.02
|
116.8
|
including
|
579.0
|
586.4
|
7.4
|
6.4
|
11.32
|
0.28
|
0.04
|
242.2
|
76
|
CG-19-S426
|
infill
|
no
|
in progress
|
77
|
CG-18-S359
|
infill
|
yes
|
589.1
|
595.0
|
5.9
|
4.8
|
3.43
|
0.11
|
0.01
|
61.4
|
78
|
CG-18-S354
|
infill
|
yes
|
571.1
|
571.6
|
0.5
|
0.4
|
0.07
|
0.09
|
0.00
|
9.8
|
79
|
CG-18-S363
|
infill
|
yes
|
538.1
|
550.6
|
12.5
|
11.0
|
1.46
|
0.05
|
0.01
|
39.0
|
80
|
CG-19-S401
|
infill
|
no
|
615.1
|
626.0
|
10.9
|
8.6
|
2.40
|
0.08
|
0.06
|
68.4
|
including
|
620.3
|
626.0
|
5.7
|
4.5
|
4.09
|
0.12
|
0.11
|
114.4
|
81
|
CG-18-S369