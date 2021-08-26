Capstone IT Achieves VMware Master Services Competency in Cloud Native Expertise

Capstone IT is proud to announce the successful achievement of VMware's Cloud Native Master Services Competency. Tweet this

In addition to Cloud Native Master Services Competency, Capstone IT is working to expand our solution capabilities in adjacent competency areas in support of VMware growth priorities.

"Customers that choose to work with Capstone IT not only benefit from our principles and experience, but our proven Master Services Competency advantage," said Glen Tindal, Solutions Business Unit Leader at Capstone IT. "Furthermore, we are focused on earning other Master Services Competencies as a commitment to delivering solutions that elevate Customer success."

"VMware is pleased to recognize Capstone IT for achieving Cloud Native Master Services Competency. This achievement shows customers that partners like Capstone IT are dedicated, invested, and have validated expertise in advanced VMware technologies," said Roger Egan, Vice President Worldwide Sales – VMware Tanzu at VMware. "We value Capstone IT as a VMware partner and appreciate their efforts in achieving this VMware distinction as they extend their service delivery capabilities."

This announcement is just another stage in a deepening Capstone and VMware partnership. Expect more information in the coming months about how Capstone IT is delivering simplicity, choice, and innovation to customers throughout the Midwest.

About Capstone IT

Capstone IT is a provider of specialized IT staffing services and technology solutions provider to businesses throughout the Midwest. Our specialization in application development, cloud solutions, containerization, and DevOps solutions helps organizations navigate complex solutions. Capstone believes in serving people through the transformative power of technology, providing businesses with the opportunity to succeed, grow, and do something bigger.

SOURCE Capstone IT

Related Links

https://capstonec.com/

