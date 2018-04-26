

% of Votes in Favour % of Votes Withheld Director Nominees George L. Brack 99.14% 0.86% Robert J. Gallagher 99.78% 0.22% Jill V. Gardiner 99.22% 0.78% Kalidas Madhavpeddi 99.25% 0.75% Yong Jun Park 99.87% 0.13% Dale C. Peniuk 99.22% 0.78% Darren M. Pylot 99.86% 0.14% Richard N. Zimmer 99.88% 0.12%



In Favour Against Ratification and Approval of Amendments to Advance Notice Policy

98.44% 1.56% Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

88.02% 11.98%

The resolution to set the number of directors at eight was approved by 99.85% of the votes cast for the resolution. Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants were reappointed Capstone's auditors for the ensuing year by 84.60% of the votes cast.



Detailed voting results for the 2018 Annual General Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Capstone Mining Corp.

Capstone Mining Corp. is a Canadian base metals mining company, focused on copper. We are committed to the responsible development of our assets and the environments in which we operate. Our three producing mines are the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, US, the Cozamin polymetallic mine in Zacatecas State, Mexico and the Minto copper mine in Yukon, Canada. In addition, Capstone has the large scale 70% owned copper-iron Santo Domingo development project in Region III, Chile, in partnership with Korea Resources Corporation, as well as a portfolio of exploration properties. Capstone's strategy is to focus on the optimization of operations and assets in politically stable, mining-friendly regions, centred in the Americas. Our headquarters are in Vancouver, Canada and we are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Further information is available at www.capstonemining.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capstone-mining-annual-general-meeting-voting-results-300637405.html

SOURCE Capstone Mining Corp.

Related Links

www.capstonemining.com

