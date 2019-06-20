Capstone Mining Reports Wildfire Burning Near Pinto Valley Mine

VANCOUVER, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Capstone Mining Corp. ("Capstone") (TSX:CS) reported that the Woodbury Fire wildfire in Arizona is nearing the westernmost property boundary of its Pinto Valley mine ("Pinto Valley" or the "Mine"). At the time of this release, there has been no physical impact to infrastructure or operations at the Mine. However, for the health and safety of our people the decision has been made to curtail non-essential activities at the Mine.

"The Pinto Valley team have been focused on ensuring the safety of our people and safely executing work to protect our operations, including increasing defensible space by removing combustible brush and grass, installing sprinklers, covering pipelines with soil, removing propane from site and relocating mobile equipment," said Darren Pylot, President and CEO of Capstone. "We have been working closely with neighbouring private landowners and authorities on regional preparations to ensure the protection of personnel, facilities and infrastructure, as well as the natural environment."

A minimal crew will remain at the Mine, and Capstone will provide an update on the status of operations as appropriate. Full operations will resume once the safety and security of mine personnel and infrastructure can be assured. The health and safety of our people is our top priority.

Real time information on the Woodbury Fire is available from the InciWEb site at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6382/.

About Capstone Mining Corp.

Capstone Mining Corp. is a Canadian base metals mining company, focused on copper. Our two producing mines are the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, US and the Cozamin polymetallic mine in Zacatecas State, Mexico. In addition, Capstone has the large scale 70% owned copper-iron Santo Domingo development project in Region III, Chile, in partnership with Korea Resources Corporation, as well as a portfolio of exploration properties. Capstone's strategy is to focus on the optimization of operations and assets in politically stable, mining-friendly regions, centred in the Americas. We are committed to the responsible development of our assets and the environments in which we operate. Our headquarters are in Vancouver, Canada and we are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Further information is available at www.capstonemining.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This document may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document and Capstone does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable securities legislation.

Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect our expectations or beliefs regarding future events. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the potential impact of the Woodbury Fire on the infrastructure and operations of the Pinto Valley Mine. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. In this document certain forward-looking statements are identified by words including "will". By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, amongst others, risks related to inherent hazards associated with the operation and closure of mining projects, future prices of copper and other metals, changes in general economic conditions, and other risks of the mining industry as well as those factors detailed from time to time in the Company's interim and annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis of those statements, all of which are filed and available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those described in our forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause our results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that our forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.

