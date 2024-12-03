Capstone Partners Announces Newly Formed Buy-Side M&A Advisory Group

Additional, specialized Sponsor Coverage professionals introduce dedicated Buy-Side M&A advisory to Capstone's fully integrated suite of services.

BOSTON, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capstone Partners, a leading middle market investment banking firm, announces the launch of its newly formed Buy-Side M&A Advisory Group (the Group). Kaity Templin recently joined the firm as a Director on its Sponsor Coverage Team to oversee the development of the function. Deepening service offerings include outsourced corporate development solutions for private equity and corporate clients seeking inorganic growth through proprietary acquisitions in both one-off transactions and long-term buy-and-build engagements.

Fully equipped to provide buy-side M&A retained search services, the Group has a specialized focus on add-on acquisition searches for sponsor-backed platforms. As the M&A market becomes increasingly competitive at the platform level and highly fragmented industries are continuously targeted, Capstone anticipates that the private equity community will continue to pursue buy-and-build strategies to create value within their existing portfolios.

Capstone leverages its scale and industry depth by pairing each retained search engagement with a dedicated sector-focused M&A banking expert to provide insight and guidance on the current dealmaking environment. This integrated and relationship-oriented approach ensures a market-informed process from beginning to end.

The Group is comprised of professionals with strong experience in a variety of specialties ranging from industry research, company valuation, modeling, and financial statement analysis, to performing retained search outreach and relationship management. The growth of the team is a significant priority within the firm's 2025 strategy, solidifying its commitment to expanding capabilities and serving clients throughout the full scope of the business lifecycle.

Capstone's Sponsor Coverage Group collaborates closely with the firm's Business Development Team, Corporate Financing Groups (Equity Capital Advisory and Debt Capital Advisory), and senior M&A advisors to provide a fully integrated function that complements its current service offerings to the private equity and corporate community.

Templin, who joined Capstone Partners from Copper Run, commented, "Due to challenging market conditions, we've seen a significant uptick in add-on activity over the last year and a half as sponsors have focused internally, growing their existing portfolios through smaller strategic tuck-in acquisitions. As the M&A market rebounds and more deals come to market, we expect private equity firms to continue to underwrite add-on M&A activity into their strategy to offset high platform valuations."

Brendan Burke, Head of Sponsor Coverage at Capstone Partners, added, "At Capstone, we are building a full-service investment banking and capital solutions offering for private companies and private equity investors. With the launch of this Buy-Side Advisory practice, we see a huge opportunity to partner with our Sponsor and Corporate clients to scale their platform investments. Pairing the product expertise in Buy-Side outreach with the bench of vertical specialists that we have spent the last 20 years assembling is a compelling and differentiated offering in middle market investment banking. We plan to grow this team considerably in the coming years to a position of market leadership."

ABOUT CAPSTONE PARTNERS

For over 20 years, the firm has been a trusted advisor to leading middle market companies, offering a fully integrated range of investment banking and financial advisory services uniquely tailored to help owners, investors, and creditors through each stage of the company's lifecycle. Capstone's services include M&A advisory, debt and equity placement, corporate restructuring, special situations, valuation and fairness opinions, and financial advisory services. Headquartered in Boston, the firm has 175+ professionals across the U.S. With 12 dedicated industry groups, Capstone delivers sector-specific expertise through large, cross-functional teams. Capstone is a subsidiary of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN). For more information, visit www.capstonepartners.com.

