Capstone Partners Strengthens Industry Coverage for 2024 with Additional Agriculture and Industrial Technology Expertise

BOSTON, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capstone Partners, a leading middle market investment banking firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of three seasoned M&A advisory professionals as new Managing Directors on its industry banking teams. Steven Dana will join the firm's Industrial Technology Investment Banking Group and Jerry Sturgill and Skye Root will join the firm's Agriculture Investment Banking Group, enhancing the firm's substantial portfolio of specialized sector knowledge.

Steven Dana brings nearly 20 years of industry experience to the firm's Industrial Technology Investment Banking Group, where he will leverage expertise in key areas including supply chain automation, robotics, internet of things (IoT), and industrial software. Dana joins Capstone from Drake Star Partners, a middle market investment banking firm in New York, where he was a Partner and led the firm's Industrial Technology practice.

Dana commented, "I am thrilled to join Capstone and expand its coverage in the Industrial Technology Industry. Capstone's deep vertical coverage of industrial technology combined with our commitment to providing a full suite of services to the middle market uniquely positions us to deliver outstanding outcomes for our clients."

Peter Nam, Head of the firm's Industrial Technology Group, added, "We are extremely excited that Steven Dana has joined our team. In addition to his deep sector expertise in software and automation, he brings a proven track record of working closely with leading industrial technology companies in the middle market."

Jerry Sturgill will enhance the firm's developing coverage of the Agriculture Industry. He has more than 30 years of experience spanning across multiple disciplines, including investment banking, corporate law, and business operations. Sturgill carries deep expertise across all areas of Agriculture—with a particular focus on food-processing, ag-tech, and farm-based energy production. He is transitioning from a Senior Advisor at Capstone to Managing Director after having founded boutique investment banking firm Galena Capital, based in Boise, ID. Previously at Capstone, he completed a diverse range of successful transactions including the divestiture of assets by Dairy Farmers of America, the carve-out of Creative Electronic Systems and its subsequent sale, and Aeronautics' acquisition of Chassis Plans.

Additionally, Skye Root, CFA, joins as a Managing Director to further strengthen the Agriculture Industry Group with unique expertise at the crossroads of institutional investment and agriculture. He specializes in the agriculture production, inputs, and ag-tech sectors. He will bring an applied perspective to clients as an industry player himself—Root was named the 2022 American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers (ASFMRA) Farm Manager of the Year. He also joins Capstone from Galena Capital.

Sturgill commented, "We are excited to add to the growing Agriculture investment banking practice at Capstone. Our team's deep experience and expertise combined with the breadth of Capstone's capabilities and resources provides a full array of services to our farm and agribusiness clients. Capstone is well positioned to respond to important trends affecting today's Agriculture industry, including vertical integration, consolidation, and generational transfers."

Paul Janson, Head of Investment Banking at Capstone, added, "As we anticipate a healthy year of M&A activity in 2024, we are aligning our strategy for the increase in demand levels. The ongoing expansion of our Industry Investment Banking groups with reinforced expertise at the senior level is at the forefront of that strategy so that we may service more clients spanning diverse end markets."

ABOUT CAPSTONE PARTNERS

For over 20 years, the firm has been a trusted advisor to leading middle market companies, offering a fully integrated range of investment banking and financial advisory services uniquely tailored to help owners, investors, and creditors through each stage of the company's lifecycle. Capstone's services include M&A advisory, debt and equity placement, corporate restructuring, special situations, valuation and fairness opinions, and financial advisory services. Headquartered in Boston, the firm has 175+ professionals across the U.S. With 12 dedicated industry groups, Capstone delivers sector-specific expertise through large, cross-functional teams. Capstone is a subsidiary of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN). For more information, visit www.capstonepartners.com.

For More Information Contact:

Rebecca Levesque

Director of Marketing

617-619-3318

[email protected]

SOURCE Capstone Partners