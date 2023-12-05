CAPSTONE SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Capstone To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 investing in Capstone securities between June 14, 2021 and September 22, 2023 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/CGRNQ.

NEW YORK , Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Capstone Green Energy Corporation ("Capstone" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CGRN, OTC: CGRNQ) and reminds investors of the December 12, 2023 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) that the Company had engaged in "bill and hold transactions" with customers; (2) that these transactions were not reported pursuant to generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"); (3) that, "as a result of apparent errors primarily related to revenue recognition associated with bill and hold transactions[,]" the Company lacked a reasonable basis to report certain financial results and was reasonably likely to restate its financial statements; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On August 15, 2023, after the closing of trading, the Company announced its inability to timely file a Form 10-Q due to an "ongoing review and investigations by the Audit Committee of financial reporting and other matters." On this news, the Company's stock price fell $0.05, or 5%, to close at $0.89 per share August 16, 2023, on unusually high trading volume. The Company's stock price continued to fall the next trading session by $0.05, or 5%, to close at $0.84 per share on August 17, 2023.

Then, on August 18, 2023, after trading hours, the Company announced it had entered into a Fifth Amendment to its Amended and Restated Note Purchase Agreement among the Company, Goldman Sachs Specialty Lending Group, L.P. and a purchaser party. Capstone also reported receipt of a notice from the NASDAQ exchange that the Company was not in compliance with listing requirements due to its failure to file periodic financial reports. On this news, the Company's stock price fell $0.26, or 30%, to close at $0.58 per share on August 21, 2023, on unusually high trading volume.

Then, on September 22, 2023, after trading hours, the Company disclosed that certain financial statements could no longer be relied upon "as a result of apparent errors primarily related to revenue recognition associated with bill and hold transactions that were identified in the course a review by the Audit Committee[.]" The Company disclosed there were "numerous instances where bill and hold transactions did not appear to meet the requirements for revenue recognition under GAAP."

Then, on September 28, 2023, the Company announced it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. On this news, the Company's stock price fell $0.10, or 17%, to close at $0.50 per share on September 28, 2023.

Then, on October 4, 2023, after trading hours, it was announced that the company would be delisted, and the ticker symbol changed from CGRN to CGRNQ.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Capstone's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders, and others.

