CapStorm Introduces New Salesforce Managed Backup Solution: CS:Managed

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capstorm, a leading provider in Salesforce data management, is announcing the release of their new Managed Backup solution specifically engineered for Salesforce users; CS:Managed. This innovative solution will provide businesses with a comprehensive and reliable way to protect and restore their Salesforce data and allow it to be accessible and verifiable off the Salesforce platform.

Salesforce is an essential tool for businesses of all sizes, providing a robust platform for managing customer relationships, sales, and marketing efforts. However, despite its many benefits, Salesforce data is not immune to data loss, corruption, or cyber-attacks. CapStorm's CS:Managed solution addresses these critical risks by completing and verifying a Salesforce backup managed by CapStorm engineers. With the CS:Managed solution, businesses can enjoy peace of mind knowing their data is safe and secure. Free from accidental deletion, data corruption, or malicious attacks. CS:Managed offers a range of features that enable businesses to protect their Salesforce data, including automated backups, point-in-time recovery, downstream analytics, and full restores with enhanced security measures.

"We are thrilled to bring this new service to market," said Ted Pappas, CEO of CapStorm. "We understand the importance of what Salesforce data means to our customers of all sizes. This new solution provides a comprehensive and reliable way to ensure your Salesforce data is protected, can be verified, and restored. I'm confident this solution will mitigate the risks associated with data loss and enable our customers to focus on what they do best."

For more information regarding CS:Managed, please reach out to one of our experts!

About CapStorm:

CapStorm is a leading provider of Salesforce Data Management solutions. With a focus on providing you confidence in your backups, capabilities for off-platform Salesforce data integrations, and controls for encryption of data at rest. We are committed to enabling a pathway to control of your Salesforce data off platform.

SOURCE Capstorm