CapStorm Launches New Product Extensions: CS:Archive & CS:Govern Powered by CS:Enable

News provided by

CapStorm

11 Jan, 2024, 10:30 ET

ATLANTA, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CapStorm, a leading innovator in Salesforce data management solutions, proudly announces the launch of two transformative product extensions: CS:Archive and CS:Govern, both powered by the cutting-edge CS:Enable technology. These additions reinforce CapStorm's commitment to providing comprehensive, efficient, and user-friendly solutions for Salesforce users.

Continue Reading
CS:Govern Demo
CS:Govern Demo
Users can choose and save masking rules for encrypted Salesforce data.
Users can choose and save masking rules for encrypted Salesforce data.

CS:Archive addresses critical business requirements related to archival processes, introducing features such as Archival Storage Subsystem, Visualizer for Archive Storage, Exporter for Archive Storage, and more. The product delivers a range of functionalities, including creating archive backups, visibility and verifiability of archive backups, deletion of records in Salesforce with cascade deletes, and efficient removal of archived records.

One of CS:Archive's key advantages lies in its ability to significantly decrease Salesforce storage costs for rarely used, old, or outdated records while maintaining accessibility as needed. The product improves Salesforce risk management by simplifying the implementation of record retention regulations, ultimately enhancing the speed of Salesforce instances for users.

CS:Govern, the second product extension, empowers organizations with enhanced governance capabilities, ensuring streamlined record retention and compliance with regulations. Both CS:Archive and CS:Govern leverage the advanced capabilities of CS:Enable, further solidifying CapStorm's position as an industry leader in Salesforce data management.

CapStorm's CEO, Ted Pappas, expressed excitement about the launch, stating, "With CS:Archive and CS:Govern, we're taking Salesforce data management to the next level, providing our clients with powerful tools to optimize storage, compliance, and overall efficiency."

CS:Govern is available immediately and CS:Archive will be available in the Spring of 2024. For more information about CapStorm and its new product extensions, read about CS:Archive or CS:Govern on our blog or contact [email protected]

About CapStorm:

CapStorm is a leading provider of Salesforce data management solutions, dedicated to helping organizations optimize their Salesforce instances for enhanced performance, compliance, and cost efficiency.

SOURCE CapStorm

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.