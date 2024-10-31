Capstreet-backed Analytic Stress Relieving Appoints Anthony Blakeney as CFO

HOUSTON, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytic Stress Relieving, Inc. ("ASR" or "the Company"), a provider of on-site heat-treating services, today named Anthony Blakeney as Chief Financial Officer. ASR is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm.

"I'm delighted to welcome Anthony to ASR," said ASR CEO Kregg Lunsford. "His experience in using data analytics to optimize and build organizations makes him a valuable addition to ASR. I look forward to working closely with him as we seek to usher in the Company's next phase of growth."

Previously, Mr. Blakeney was Vice President of Finance at Acuren, a provider of testing, inspection and engineering services for industrial assets across a variety of end markets. Mr. Blakeney has held senior finance positions at his prior employers including Fencing Supply Group, Layne Christensen Company and Cameron International. He holds a master's degree in accountancy from the University of Houston's C.T. Bauer College of Business, and a bachelor's degree in accounting from Texas A&M University's Mays Business School.

"I've been really impressed by ASR's team-based culture and commitment to safety and customer satisfaction. I am eager to partner with the ASR management team and play a meaningful role in the next chapter of innovation at the Company," said Mr. Blakeney.

About Analytic Stress Relieving, Inc.

Analytic Stress Relieving uses preheating and post-weld heat treatment and other stress relief applications to relieve residual stresses in metals caused by temperature changes during the welding process. Headquartered in Lafayette, LA, the Company has additional offices in Baton Rouge, LA, Lake Charles, LA, Beaumont, TX, Houston, TX, Corpus Christi, TX, Middlesex, NJ, Chicago, IL, Toledo, OH, Richmond, VA, Pascagoula, MS, Salt Lake City, UT, Minneapolis, MN, Tulsa, OK, Denver, CO, Mulberry, FL, Billings, MT, and Augusta, GA. Please visit www.analyticstress.com for more information.

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With more than 50 platform investments and more than 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet's investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework® to help accelerate growth and profitability, and create long-term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet's investments have been with founder- or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, https://capstreet.com.

Lambert by LLYC

Joanne Lessner, 212-222-7436, [email protected]

Jennifer Hurson, 845-507-0571, [email protected]

