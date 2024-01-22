Capstreet-backed APG Names Longtime Industrial Manufacturing Executive Todd Farnsworth as CRO

HOUSTON, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Packing & Gasket, LLC ("APG" or the "Company), a distributor and manufacturer of a broad range of industrial products, today announced that Todd Farnsworth has joined as Chief Revenue Officer. APG is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm.

"With his extensive experience in industrial manufacturing and the electrical distribution industry, Todd brings valuable market insights to APG," said Joe Stephens, APG CEO. "We believe his leadership will be instrumental in achieving our company's goals and fostering a culture of growth. We're delighted to welcome Todd to the team."

Mr. Farnsworth joins APG from the Kodiak Group, where he was Senior Partner. Prior to that, he served as Vice President of Global Product Lines and e-Commerce for WESCO International, Inc., and as Vice President and General Manager for the Carlton-Bates Company. He also previously served as a Board member and a Foundation Board member on the Electronic Components Industry Association (ECIA). Mr. Farnsworth holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in economics from Baylor University and an MBA from the University of Arkansas Little Rock.

About APG

Founded in 1943, APG is a distributor and manufacturer of a broad range of MRO products, including gaskets, packing material, O-rings, industrial hose couplings, and other miscellaneous items, used in manufacturing and process industries for the maintenance and repair of various types of industrial equipment. For more information, please visit callapg.com.

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With over 45 platform investments and over 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet's investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework® to help accelerate growth and profitability, and create long term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet's investments have been with founder- or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, www.capstreet.com.

SOURCE Capstreet

