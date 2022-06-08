Capstreet-backed Credit Bureau Connection Adds David Carner as CEO

Leader with Deep Tech, M&A and Business Development Experience to Drive CBC's Next Stage of Growth

FRESNO, Calif., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit Bureau Connection ("CBC" or "the Company"), a provider of credit report and compliance solutions to automotive dealers, lenders, and other end markets, announced today that David Carner has joined the Company as CEO, effective immediately. CBC is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm.

A strategic and transformative business leader with 30+ years of experience in technology, M&A and business development, Mr. Carner was most recently Senior Vice President of Residential Solutions at MRI Real Estate Software, a global provider of property management solutions for residential and commercial clients. During his three-year tenure at MRI, he successfully completed and integrated many global acquisitions. Prior to MRI, Mr. Carner was Senior Vice President of Residential Solutions at First Advantage Corp., a background screening solutions provider. He previously spent more than 20 years at RealPage, a global provider of SaaS products for the rental housing industry, ultimately serving as President of RealPage's Lending Desk. He holds a bachelor's degree in business from the University of Pittsburgh, and an MBA from the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University.

"Capstreet plans to invest in CBC's growth, both organically and inorganically, and we're pleased to have a new CEO who has a track record of managing business transformation, integrating acquisitions and delivering successful outcomes," said Adrian Guerra, Partner at Capstreet. "We welcome David and are eager to begin working together to implement our strategic plans."

"It's an exciting time to join CBC as the industry sees high demand for innovative technology solutions to drive growth and manage compliance," said Mr. Carner. "I look forward to working with CBC leadership and the Capstreet team to take advantage of these opportunities, with a goal to create greater value for stakeholders and better serve our customers."

About CBC

CBC offers credit report and compliance solutions to the automotive and general consumer finance industries across the United States. The Company optimizes and automates the consumer finance qualification process through a fast, easy-to-use, and secure software platform made available to its extensive network of software affiliate partners. CBC's products and solutions place a heavy emphasis on compliance and identity verification to support the credit application and credit report process. Please visit www.creditbureauconnection.com for additional information.

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With over 45 platform investments and over 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet's investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework™ to accelerate growth and profitability, and creating long term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet's investments have been with founder- or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, www.capstreet.com.

Contact:

Lambert & Co.

Jennifer Hurson, 845-507-0571, [email protected]

or

Caroline Luz, 203-656-2829, [email protected]

SOURCE Credit Bureau Connection; Capstreet