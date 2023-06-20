Capstreet-backed Incentive Solutions Adds Steve Prebble as CEO

Leader with deep global retail and technology experience joins to help drive growth

ATLANTA, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Incentive Solutions, a provider of channel marketing and sales solutions, today announced that Steve Prebble has joined as Chief Executive Officer. Former CEO Mark Herbert will remain on the Incentive Solutions board of directors and serve as an advisor to the company during this leadership transition. Incentive Solutions is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm.

Mr. Prebble has decades of global experience building companies in retail, technology, and data-intensive verticals, and his background spans retail operations, merchandising, SaaS, loyalty marketing, and customer relationship marketing (CRM). He most recently served as CEO of Appriss Retail, a provider of data and analytics SaaS solutions used by retail chains worldwide. In this role, he led the successful integration of four individually acquired businesses into one standalone global business.

"Steve understands the critical importance of comprehensive customer data and analytics to today's marketers, and we believe that his decades of experience in this space will be a competitive advantage to Incentive Solutions," said Kevin Johnson, Partner at Capstreet. "We will also leverage Steve's M&A experience in building and integrating businesses as we seek to implement our strategic growth plan for the company. We'd like to thank Mark for his over two decades of service at Incentive Solutions, and we look forward to his continued contributions as a member of the Board."

Mr. Prebble's previous positions also include Group Vice President, Retail and Digital Solutions, at Catalina Marketing, where he led its newly formed retail solutions group; CEO at Aztec (UK), where he co-led the company's sale to IRi and managed the subsequent integration; Chief Marketing Officer at EYC; and Chief Operations Director of Tesco Lotus (Thailand). Throughout his career, Mr. Prebble has also held various senior marketing roles at supermarket chains in the US and the UK.

"It's an exciting time to join Incentive Solutions, as the company further invests in the technology and solutions that marketers need to improve customer loyalty and increase sales in a competitive market," said Mr. Prebble. "I look forward to working closely with Capstreet and the Incentive Solutions management team as we look to expand our customer base and continue to innovate."

"I am excited to welcome Steve to Incentive Solutions, and I am confident he is the right person to write the next chapter in the company's story," said Mr. Herbert. "I look forward to working with him to implement the company's strategic growth initiatives."

About Incentive Solutions

Founded in Atlanta, GA, in 1994, Incentive Solutions is on a mission: to inspire growth – for our clients and our employees. Incentive Solutions provides through-channel marketing automation and an innovative online rewards platform, with millions of exciting online rewards, prepaid and gift card incentives, and group travel programs. This helps manufacturers and dealers increase sales, capture mindshare, build customer loyalty and improve data collection throughout their channels. Backed by powerful technology with real-time data, our clients get a full view of reseller performance, empowering channel marketers and driving growth exponentially. For more information, visit http://www.incentivesolutions.com.

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With over 45 platform investments and over 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet's investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework™ to help accelerate growth and profitability, and help create long term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet's investments have been with founder- or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, www.capstreet.com.

