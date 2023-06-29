Capstreet-backed Incentive Solutions Names William Lupo as Chief Revenue Officer

ATLANTA, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Incentive Solutions, a provider of channel marketing and sales solutions, today announced that William Lupo has joined the Company as Chief Revenue Officer, based out of Dallas, TX. Incentive Solutions is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm.

Lupo has enjoyed a lengthy career working with private equity-backed companies in the digital payments, data services and channel incentive sectors to improve profitability and operations. Prior to joining Incentive Solutions, he was Vice President of Transactional Sales at Blackhawk Network, where he oversaw the acquisition of OmniCard. He also served previously as Vice President of Inside Sales at Solera, Vice President of Sales at WebVisible, and Vice President of Retail at Deluxe Interactive.

"Bill's track record of working with companies to improve operations and increase revenues will be critical in driving our next phase of growth, and I'm delighted to welcome him to the team," said Steve Prebble, CEO of Incentive Solutions. "Together with our recently appointed CFO Billy Shida, our new CRO rounds out our leadership team with the financial acumen and experience needed to better serve our markets and help them grow."

"Over my career I have helped many tech companies uncover new ways to unlock efficiencies and work smarter, and I'm very much looking forward to bringing my experience to Incentive Solutions," said Lupo.

"Bill's past experience includes working with PE-backed companies to realize their growth potential, and I look forward to working closely with him and the entire management team to take advantage of the opportunities ahead," said Rick Pleczko, CEO, Capstreet Operating Executive Group and Executive Chair at Incentive Solutions.

About Incentive Solutions

Founded in Atlanta, GA, in 1994, Incentive Solutions is on a mission: to inspire growth – for our clients and our employees. Incentive Solutions provides through-channel marketing automation and an innovative online rewards platform, with millions of exciting online rewards, prepaid and gift card incentives, and group travel programs. This helps manufacturers and dealers increase sales, capture mindshare, build customer loyalty and improve data collection throughout their channels. Backed by powerful technology with real-time data, our clients get a full view of reseller performance, empowering channel marketers and driving growth exponentially. For more information, visit http://www.incentivesolutions.com.

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With over 45 platform investments and over 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet's investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework™ to help accelerate growth and profitability, and help create long term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet's investments have been with founder- or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, www.capstreet.com.

