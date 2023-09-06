Capstreet-backed Informativ Names Longtime SaaS Executive Kimberly Lang as Chief Operating Officer

Appointment will support plans for growth of credit and compliance solutions provider.

FRISCO, Texas, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Informativ ("Informativ" or the "Company"), a provider of credit-focused lead generation, credit report and compliance solutions to automotive dealers, lenders, and other end markets, today announced that Kimberly Lang has joined the Company as Chief Operating Officer. Ms. Lang, who has decades of experience promoting technology at SaaS companies, is assuming the position previously held by Darin Larsen. Mr. Larsen, one of the founders of the Company, is taking on a new strategic role as Managing Partner, Credit Services. Informativ is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm.

"I'm excited to support Informativ's focus on innovation to better serve our clients and improve their experience." Tweet this Kimberly Lang, Chief Operating Officer, Informativ

Prior to joining Informativ, Ms. Lang served as Executive Vice President of Entrata, as well as CEO of Entrata's subsidiary EntrataPay, where she was responsible for Entrata's fintech solutions. Previously she was Executive Vice President of Inhabit's Vacation division, and Chief Business Officer at CheckAlt. She also served as Senior Vice President of consumer solutions for RealPage and as CEO of RealPage's wholly owned subsidiary for its payments services business.

"Kimberly's extensive operational experience and long track record of driving transformation in SaaS markets make her the perfect choice to help support Informativ's growth initiatives," said David Carner, CEO of Informativ. "Her familiarity with technology integration and her commitment to the customer experience are critically important as we seek to expand our capabilities to meet the evolving credit and compliance needs of our clients and their customers. We also acknowledge the contributions Darin has made to bring Informativ to where we are today, and we look forward to the experience he will continue to bring to our Company in his new capacity."

"Informativ has created a complete and proactive credit and compliance solution, and I'm excited to be part of the Company's next phase as a member of its leadership team," said Ms. Lang. "I look forward to supporting Informativ's continued focus on innovation to better serve our clients and improve their experience."

As Managing Partner, Credit Services, Mr. Larsen will focus on the Company's Credit Bureau Connection business. He will focus on compliance, maintaining and enhancing Informativ's relationships with the credit bureaus and other partners, and identifying new business opportunities for the Company.

About Informativ

Informativ, which brings together Credit Bureau Connection, Dealer Safeguard Solutions, and CreditDriver, offers credit-focused lead generation, credit report and compliance solutions to the automotive and general consumer finance industries across the United States. The Company optimizes and automates the consumer finance qualification process through a fast, easy-to-use, and secure software platform made available to its extensive network of software affiliate partners. Informativ's products and solutions place a heavy emphasis on compliance and identity verification to support the credit application and credit report process. Please visit www.informativ.com for additional information.

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With over 45 platform investments and over 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet's investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework™ to help accelerate growth and profitability, and help create long term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet's investments have been with founder- or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, www.capstreet.com.

SOURCE Informativ