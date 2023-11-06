Capstreet-backed SmartSights Names Corey Rhoden as CEO

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartSights ("SmartSights" or "the Company"), a provider of industrial monitoring, alerting and notification software, today announced the appointment of Corey Rhoden as Chief Executive Officer. Greg Jackson, who has been serving as CEO, will transition to the role of Chief Operating Officer. WIN-911 and SyTech joined forces in December 2022 and rebranded to SmartSights in August 2023. SmartSights is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm.

Most recently, Mr. Rhoden was CEO of Olea Edge Analytics, which provides IoT monitoring devices, analytics, and services to city water utilities. Prior to that, he served as Senior Vice President at the SaaS energy company Enverus, and was on the executive team that spearheaded the company's growth. During his 14-year tenure, he led Data Operations, International, Product Management, and oversaw the acquisition and integration of Integrity Title and RigData.

"Corey is an outstanding strategic thinker, and he excels at navigating delicate situations, particularly where acquisitions are concerned," said Rick Pleczko, CEO, Capstreet Operating Executive Group, and Executive Chair at SmartSights. "We believe his experience in data, analytics, and business integration will be an asset as the Company continues to help industrial customers keep their plants and facilities healthy and operating at peak efficiency."

"The growth opportunity at SmartSights is significant as the industrial infrastructure of the world continues to improve and expand. By providing a holistic view of the data generated by all of the varying technologies in our customers' facilities, SmartSights can make sense of that data to improve security, efficiency, and sustainability across operations and industries. Our goal is to grow the business organically and through strategic acquisitions to deliver robust industrial operations solutions to our customers," said Mr. Rhoden. "I'm excited to work with Capstreet and the entire SmartSights team as we enter this new phase of growth."

About SmartSights

SmartSights provides data-driven analytics, reports, and notifications, empowers industrial operations with clear insights for effective decision-making and action. By providing comprehensive visibility into critical infrastructure management, SmartSights enables customers to identify swift problem resolution, waste reduction, and cost efficiencies, helping to elevate operational performance. To learn more visit www.smartsights.com.

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With over 45 platform investments and over 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet's investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework™ to help accelerate growth and profitability, and create long term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet's investments have been with founder- or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, www.capstreet.com.

