Capstreet-backed TradePending Acquires Fixed Ops Digital

Strengthens TradePending's position in the automotive services industry

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TradePending, a sales enablement and consumer experience software platform for car dealerships, announced today that it has acquired Fixed Ops Digital ("Fixed Ops"), a marketing and technology company supporting automotive dealerships' fixed operations departments. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. TradePending is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm.

Fixed Ops and its website service experience platform SPARK work with auto dealerships to create a better online experience for their service customers. Fixed Ops implements digital marketing solutions for more than 800 franchise dealerships throughout the U.S. and Canada and uses data intelligence to help them drive more fixed operations revenue. Founded in 2018, the company is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO. The Fixed Ops management team, including CEO Owen Moon, COO Kevin Kulma, CTO Chris Branum and CMO Julie Branum, will remain with the company.

"Auto dealerships are increasingly looking to their fixed operations departments to drive revenue, and we believe Fixed Ops Digital's marketing solutions will be helpful tools as dealers look for effective and innovative ways to reach new and existing customers," said Brice Englert, CEO of TradePending. "We believe the addition of Fixed Ops will strengthen TradePending's position in automotive services and provide us with substantial differentiation in the market, including new cross-selling opportunities."

"We believe TradePending's relationships with more than 4,000 dealerships nationwide will open new doors for Fixed Ops, which will be key in supporting our next level growth," said Mr. Moon. "We are excited to partner with both the TradePending and Capstreet teams and are optimistic that together we can take advantage of dealerships' renewed focus on fixed ops."

"Fixed Ops marks TradePending's third acquisition under Capstreet's ownership, and we are proud to support the continued expansion of the company as it seeks to creates a one-stop shop for auto dealerships' marketing and sales needs," said Adrian Guerra, Partner at Capstreet.

About TradePending

TradePending's mission is "simple automotive," bringing dealers and consumers together across North America. Over 4,000- dealerships across the United States and Canada utilize the company's sales enablement and website conversion platform to educate and inform their customers, to simplify and shorten the sales process, and to convert their website traffic into new opportunities. The platform includes integrated solutions for trade-in valuations and offers, monthly payment calculators, personalized video communications, creative inventory merchandising, and detailed vehicle reports. The TradePending API provides industry partners with proprietary market data to power their own products and services. https://www.tradepending.com

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With over 45 platform investments and over 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet's investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework™ to help accelerate growth and profitability, and help create long term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet's investments have been with founder- or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, www.capstreet.com.

