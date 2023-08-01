Capstreet-backed WIN-911 Acquires SyTech and Rebrands as SmartSights

New Name Reflects Combined Company's Commitment to Empowering Businesses with Operational Intelligence

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WIN-911, a provider of industrial monitoring, alerting and notification software, today announced that it has acquired SyTech, a provider of reporting software that enables organizations to turn raw process data into actionable information. Effective today, the combined entity will be rebranded as SmartSights ("SmartSights" or "the Company"). SmartSights is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm.

The fusion of WIN-911 and SyTech as SmartSights reinforces the Company's commitment to empowering businesses with operational intelligence that helps customers elevate performance. Founded in 1994 and based in Franklin, MA, SyTech is the developer of XLReporter, an industrial reporting platform that provides solutions to customers around the world and across almost every industry, including Fortune 500 companies.

"As we step into this new chapter, it's fitting that we also evolve our brand to SmartSights, which represents the fusion of two trusted partners," said Greg Jackson, CEO of SmartSights. "We're excited about the expanded capabilities our combined organization can now offer our customers as they look to gain real-time insights that will help streamline decision making and enhance overall efficiency. We look forward to achieving new milestones under the banner of SmartSights."

Rick Pleczko, CEO, Capstreet Operating Executive Group and Executive Chair at SmartSights, added, "The infusion of operational intelligence into critical infrastructure management is at the core of the SmartSights mission, paving the way for businesses to not just adapt, but to thrive and excel in an ever-changing world. We believe SmartSights is poised to deliver impactful, data-driven solutions in a dynamic business environment."

About SmartSights
SmartSights provides data-driven analytics, reports, and notifications, empowers industrial operations with clear insights for effective decision-making and action. By providing comprehensive visibility into critical infrastructure management, SmartSights enables customers to identify swift problem resolution, waste reduction, and cost efficiencies, helping to elevate operational performance. To learn more visit www.smartsights.com.

About Capstreet
Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With over 45 platform investments and over 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet's investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework™ to help accelerate growth and profitability, and create long term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet's investments have been with founder- or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, www.capstreet.com.

