Capsule and Retia Medical Collaborate on Argos Cardiac Monitor to Streamline Device Interoperability, Protect Patient Safety

ANDOVER, Mass. and VALHALLA, N.Y., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Retia Medical is the first company to utilize Capsule Technologies' new Device Driver Interface (DDI) development strategy to integrate its Argos Cardiac Monitor, the companies announced today.

Capsule's new DDI development strategy uses the Integrating Healthcare Enterprise-Patient Care Device (IHE-PCD) framework to speed device connectivity to other systems, improve clinician workflow efficiency, and to protect patient safety through rapid and accurate identification.

IHE is a consortium of healthcare and industry experts focused on improving healthcare information sharing. The IHE framework fills the gaps between device communication standards such as HL7 without site-specific interface development so hospitals can more easily connect devices to their IT networks and capture data that drives safe and effective clinical decisions.

"Medical devices, such as Retia Medical's Argos Cardiac Monitor, are indispensable for delivering safe and high-quality patient care," said John McHutcheon, vice president of operations at Capsule Technologies. "Yet effectively capturing and protecting the data generated from these life-saving devices, while enabling them to access EHR data, can be complicated. That is why we are very pleased to collaborate with Retia Medical on this first utilization of our Device Driver Interface that helps speed the development of highly interoperable, easily connected medical devices using an industry-recognized standard."

By leveraging the new DDI development strategy, Retia Medical expedited the integration of its updated Argos Cardiac Monitor, saving engineering time and improving customer satisfaction. Using this strategy also enables the Argos Cardiac Monitor to take advantage of Capsule Technologies' Rapid Patient Identification (RPI) capability, which empowers clinicians at the point of care to more rapidly send patient demographic information to the device for faster identification confirmation, streamlining workflows, and promoting safer care.

Likewise, the agreement with Capsule also supports Retia Medical's ability to develop its device output following Rosetta Terminology Mapping (RTM) and to receive patient demographics on its device using an IHE Patient Demographics Query (PDQ) request. Incorporating RTM and IHE profiles improves the interoperability of Retia Medical's device across a variety of different IT systems while also enabling clinicians to identify patients accurately and easily to protect their safety.

"Our vision is to help prevent cardiovascular and other major complications from surgery and critical care by providing consistently accurate hemodynamic data to guide diagnosis and therapy. A key component of this approach is to help implement physiology-based, data-driven protocols through streamlined connectivity to the electronic health record (EHR) using modern communication protocols," said Marc Zemel, co-founder and CEO of Retia Medical. "We are pleased to collaborate with Capsule to make this vision a reality."

About Capsule Technologies

Capsule Technologies is a leading global provider of medical data technologies for hospitals and healthcare organizations. Our Medical Device Information Platform — comprised of device integration, vital signs monitoring, and clinical surveillance solutions — captures streaming clinical data from connected systems and transforms it into context-rich information for clinical documentation, alarm management, patient surveillance, decision support, predictive analytics, clinical research and more. End-to-end data management and connectivity supports better collaboration and communication between clinicians and departments. More than 2,700 global clients leverage our platform to improve patient safety, simplify workflows and raise overall satisfaction throughout the hospital and across care settings. Learn more at www.capsuletech.com.

About Retia Medical

Retia Medical's Argos Monitor, with its Multi-Beat Analysis (MBATM) algorithm, eliminates a critical problem with older cardiac output technologies. By analyzing multiple heart beats (MBA™) and not just one single beat at a time, the Argos provides consistently accurate hemodynamic measurements for critically ill adult patients, enabling clinicians to make more informed, data-driven decisions to improve end-organ perfusion. Additionally, the Argos system is unique in its class by not requiring costly disposables to monitor each patient, and is available at a low, fixed capital cost. Setting up the minimally invasive Argos requires a single cable connection and takes less than 2 minutes to start monitoring. Learn more at www.retiamedical.com.

