Capsule Coffee Machine Market to Grow by USD 11.77 bn | Bunn-O-Matic Corp. and Cravium Foods LLP Among Key Vendors | Technavio

The capsule coffee machine market forecast report has been added to Technavio's catalog. The market is expected to grow by USD 11.77 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is anticipated to witness healthy growth at a CAGR of 14.67% during this period.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Capsule Coffee Machine Market Analysis Report by End-user (commercial and household) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.

The capsule coffee machine market is driven by growing demand and availability due to organized retailing. However, factors such as environmental threats associated with capsule coffee may impede the market growth.

Find out the impact of the drivers, trends, and challenges impacting the growth of the capsule coffee machine market. View Our Free Sample Report Now

Major Capsule Coffee Machine Companies and Their Offerings:

Bunn-O-Matic Corp. - The company offers capsule coffee machines that come with removable, dishwasher-safe of 2.7 liter water reservoir with large fill opening, under the brand name BUNN.

The company offers capsule coffee machines that come with removable, dishwasher-safe of 2.7 liter water reservoir with large fill opening, under the brand name BUNN. Cravium Foods LLP - The company offers capsule coffee machines that use a high-performing 20 bar pressure pump to extract coffee with indulgent layers of crema and allows three present brewing functions to brew a Cappuccino, Espresso, or Lungo at one touch, under the brand name of COFFEEZA.

The company offers capsule coffee machines that use a high-performing 20 bar pressure pump to extract coffee with indulgent layers of crema and allows three present brewing functions to brew a Cappuccino, Espresso, or Lungo at one touch, under the brand name of COFFEEZA. Dualit Ltd. - The company offers capsule coffee machines that give customers the choice of making coffee or tea, together with the convenience of being able to purchase capsules online, on the high street or in supermarkets, under the brand name of Dualit.

The company offers capsule coffee machines that give customers the choice of making coffee or tea, together with the convenience of being able to purchase capsules online, on the high street or in supermarkets, under the brand name of Dualit. Illycaffe SpA - The company offers capsule coffee machines that come in sleek and sturdy aluminum and tempered glass body with convenient front panel controls and water tank that make the machine extremely versatile, under the brand name of Illy.

The company offers capsule coffee machines that come in sleek and sturdy aluminum and tempered glass body with convenient front panel controls and water tank that make the machine extremely versatile, under the brand name of Illy. Jacobs Douwe Egberts BV - The company offers capsule coffee machines that provide three drink options which are espresso, lungo, and hot water and ideal for in-room, under the brand name of LOR MINI .

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Capsule Coffee Machine Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Commercial - size and forecast 2021-2026

Household - size and forecast 2021-2026

Capsule Coffee Machine Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

Grab an Exclusive Sample Report for more insights into the various segments of the capsule coffee machine market

Related Reports:

Household Kitchen Blenders Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The household kitchen blenders market share is expected to increase by USD 781.62 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.70%. Download Free Sample Report

The household kitchen blenders market share is expected to increase by from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.70%. Barbeque Grill Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The barbeque grill market share should rise by USD 1.56 billion from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 5.08%. Download Free Sample Report

Capsule Coffee Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.67% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 11.77 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.40 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Canada, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Bunn-O-Matic Corp., Cravium Foods LLP, Dualit Ltd., Illycaffe SpA, Jacobs Douwe Egberts BV, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Luigi Lavazza Spa, Nestle SA, and Ningbo AAA Group Electric Appliance Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio