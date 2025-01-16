Capsule Coffee Machine Market to Grow by USD 931.1 Million (2025-2029), Driven by Demand and Retail Availability; AI Redefines Market Landscape - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The global capsule coffee machine market size is estimated to grow by USD 931.1 million from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. Growing demand and availability due to organized retailing is driving market growth, with a trend towards emergence of smart and connected capsule coffee machines. However, environmental threats associated with capsule coffee poses a challenge. Key market players include Avantco Equipment, Bravilor Bonamat BV, Bunn O Matic Corp., Dualit Ltd., Electrolux group, Food Equipment Technologies Co., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Illycaffe Spa, Jacobs Douwe Egberts AU Pty Ltd., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LUIGI LAVAZZA SpA, Nestle SA, Ningbo AAA Group Electric Appliance Co. Ltd., Pacific Coffee, Schaerer AG, SEB Developpement SA, Starbucks Corp., Tassimo, and The Middleby Corp..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Capsule Coffee Machine Market 2025-2029

Capsule Coffee Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.3% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 931.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 28% Key countries US, Germany, Canada, China, UK, Japan, France, India, Brazil, and Italy Key companies profiled Avantco Equipment, Bravilor Bonamat BV, Bunn O Matic Corp., Dualit Ltd., Electrolux group, Food Equipment Technologies Co., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Illycaffe Spa, Jacobs Douwe Egberts AU Pty Ltd., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LUIGI LAVAZZA SpA, Nestle SA, Ningbo AAA Group Electric Appliance Co. Ltd., Pacific Coffee, Schaerer AG, SEB Developpement SA, Starbucks Corp., Tassimo, and The Middleby Corp.

Market Driver

Smart capsule coffee machines allow users to control and customize their brewing process through smartphone apps. This connectivity offers convenience for tech-savvy consumers, enabling them to start brewing, adjust settings, and receive maintenance notifications remotely. Connected coffee machines also provide personalized coffee preferences and compatibility with voice assistants for a hands-free experience. Regular notifications ensure optimal machine condition, maintaining consistent coffee quality. The enhanced user experience provided by these smart and connected capsule coffee machines will fuel the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

The Capsule Coffee Machine market is booming due to increasing coffee consumption, especially among urban consumers who value convenience. Capsule coffee makers offer a quick and easy solution for brewing different flavors and varieties of coffee at home or in commercial settings. The closed source system ensures consistent taste and quality, while open source systems offer more flexibility. Household and commercial consumers alike are drawn to the energy-saving, time-efficient machines. However, environmental concerns regarding packaging solutions for coffee capsules, pods, cassettes, and caplets are emerging. Cafe Royal and other major players are addressing these issues through recycling efforts and reducing waste. Changing consumer preferences, driven by millennials seeking mental alertness and stress relief, continue to fuel the growth of the capsule coffee machine market. The coffee culture is evolving, with capsule machines offering specialized beverages and online orders for added convenience. Affordability and the brewing process remain key factors for both household and commercial consumers. The market for single-serve coffee continues to expand, with blends and specialized capsules catering to various tastes and preferences. The future of the capsule coffee machine market looks bright, as consumers seek quick and convenient ways to enjoy their favorite coffee beverages.

Market Challenges

The capsule coffee machine market faces a significant challenge due to the environmental concerns surrounding the coffee capsules. These capsules generate more waste per serving compared to traditional coffee packaging, and the current waste management systems struggle to effectively manage this increasing waste. Coffee capsules, often made of plastic and aluminum, have a negative impact on the environment. For instance, aluminum capsules can take over 100 years to degrade. Even newly launched compostable and recyclable capsules do not degrade efficiently in waste management institutions. In developed economies like the US and Canada , resources and recycling systems for coffee capsules are limited. Recycling and reusing coffee capsules is a complex process yet to be perfected and adopted globally. Major vendors, such as Nespresso, are taking initiatives to recycle their capsules, but significant progress is still needed. Therefore, the environmental concerns associated with coffee capsules will impede the growth of the global capsule coffee machine market during the forecast period.

The Capsule Coffee Machine market faces several challenges in today's fast-paced world. Quick brewing equipment is essential for coffee shops, cafes, and restaurants to serve large numbers of customers seeking energy, mental alertness, and different coffee varieties. Millennials, in particular, value convenience and are driving the demand for capsule machines. However, affordability is a concern for casual customers, making pricing a significant challenge. Environmental issues, such as landfills filling up with used coffee capsules, pods, cassettes, and caplets, are a growing concern. Recycling efforts are underway, but consumer knowledge and awareness are key. The market also faces competition from instant coffee and single-serve brewing methods. Specialized beverages and blends add complexity to the brewing process, requiring specialized machines. Online orders and office breaks contribute to the demand for quick refreshment, but time management remains a challenge. Capsule machines offer convenience, but their environmental impact and affordability must be addressed to meet the evolving needs of consumers and businesses. Companies must focus on sustainability, affordability, and innovation to remain competitive in the capsule coffee machine market.

Segment Overview

This capsule coffee machine market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Commercial

1.2 Household Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Commercial- The global capsule coffee machine market is experiencing significant growth, particularly in the commercial sector. This expansion is driven by the proliferation of specialty coffee shops worldwide and the emergence of coffee establishments in developing economies. Capsule coffee machines are popular in small offices due to their convenience and ease of use, requiring minimal maintenance and offering various coffee options for employees. Businesses, medical offices, and other facilities often provide coffee to clients or visitors, making capsule machines a compact and efficient solution. Retail stores, especially those selling premium products, may offer complimentary coffee to customers. The increasing exposure to high-quality coffee experiences fuels the desire for a similar experience at home. The expanding cafe culture influences both commercial and residential demand for capsule coffee machines, contributing to market growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Capsule Coffee Machine market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, fueled by the increasing coffee consumption trend among urban consumers and the Middle class. Convenience is a key factor driving the demand for these machines, as they offer quick brewing of high-quality coffee at home or in the office. The International Coffee Organization reports that coffee is the world's most consumed beverage after water, and capsule coffee makers have become a popular choice for those seeking the convenience of singleserve coffee without sacrificing flavor and variety. Capsule Coffee Machines come in both closed and open source systems, catering to different consumer preferences. Energy, stress, and mental alertness are some of the primary reasons for the consumption of coffee, and capsule machines provide a quick refreshment solution for busy individuals. Millennials, in particular, are drawn to the digital display and wide range of flavors and varieties offered by these machines. Coffee shops have also started adopting capsule coffee machines to cater to the growing demand for specialty coffee and cultural trends. Overall, capsule coffee machines offer a convenient and efficient solution for those seeking a quick and delicious cup of coffee.

Market Research Overview

Capsule coffee machines have gained significant popularity in recent years due to their convenience and ease of use. Urban consumers, particularly millennials, are drawn to the quick brewing equipment for their busy lifestyles, seeking mental alertness and energy in a short amount of time. Coffee consumption continues to rise, with capsule coffee makers offering a wide range of flavors and varieties to cater to changing consumer preferences. The closed source system and pods, capsules, cassettes, and caplets have become a staple in both household and commercial settings. However, environmental concerns surrounding the disposal of used capsules have led to packaging solutions and recycling efforts. Coffee culture thrives in cafes and restaurants, with capsule machines providing specialized beverages and blends. Online orders and digital display options add to the convenience, making capsule coffee machines a quick and affordable choice for casual customers during office breaks or when seeking a quick refreshment. Despite the convenience, some consumers express concerns over the affordability and environmental impact of capsule coffee machines, with some preferring traditional home brewing methods or instant coffee. The aging demographics continue to enjoy the brewing process and the rich taste of coffee, adding to the diversity of the capsule coffee machine market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Commercial



Household

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

