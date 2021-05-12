Capsule Countertop Dishwasher Washes Dishes, Sterilizes Personal Items and Washes Vegetables in 15 Minutes or Less

EDINBURGH, Scotland, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Loch Electronics launched Capsule, an innovative 3-in-1 compact dishwasher designed to maximize small spaces and save time in the kitchen. Launched on Kickstarter for pre-order on May 11th. Capsule raised more than $130K from 350+ backers.

Capsule is specifically designed for small kitchens, taking up only 9.8 inches of countertop space, yet able to fit large dinner plates, frying pans, and chopping boards. More than a dishwasher, Capsule features a UV light setting for medical grade disinfection, and a washing function to clean fruits and vegetables.

Along with saving time, Capsule is eco-friendly, saving on water and energy costs, using only two jars of water to wash up to 15 items in just 15 minutes. In fact, when compared with washing dishes by hand, Capsule saves 7 times water and 4 times energy, allowing households to save time, while also saving on their bills and significantly reducing their carbon footprint.

"The Capsule Dishwasher is the perfect example of our company mission,"" says Loch Electronics Founder, Francisco Carreño. "With Capsule, we created an aesthetically pleasing, extremely functional and sustainable product for consumers that challenges the status quo of established companies not doing enough for our planet."

Capsule is available for pre-order on Kickstarter for the price of $359 (£259) which will be 40% off of its retail price. Shipping is available to the UK, EU, USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong and Singapore.

About Loch Electronics

Loch Electronics is an award-winning start up, headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and supported by private and public institutions and universities in Scotland, United Kingdom and European Union. Loch Electronics innovate, engineer, design and bring to market consumer electronics products focused on reducing global carbon footprint in households and offices to make the world a more sustainable place.

