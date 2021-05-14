Capsule enhances online CRM platform with Microsoft 365 integration

Using the Microsoft Outlook Calendar integration, Capsule customers can easily view and manage calendar events from within the CRM, without duplicating across platforms, and view all consolidated events associated with each customer to better manage new and existing relationships.

Single Sign-On for Capsule and M365 enables secure access to both platforms for a seamless user experience.

Duncan Stockdill, Founder & CEO at Capsule, said: "We created Capsule to address a gap in the market for a smart online CRM that is simple, powerful, and easy to adopt, and we think these features are increasingly attractive to larger businesses. Integrations such as the one with Microsoft 365 create a better user experience, help our customers grow, and help us expand our own portfolio of clients."

Capsule client, Five Point, describes how being a cloud-native business supported it through lockdown

Five Point is a specialist distributer and servicer of Henny Penny equipment to the food services industry.

Spencer Revenson, President of Five Point, said: "Being in the cloud is the only possible way to run a business today. Being a user of Capsule is a key characteristic of a business that would be prepared for an event such as a global pandemic. The majority of our customers remained open during lockdown, mainly for drive thru orders. As a cloud native business using online tools such as Capsule, and its integrations, we were able to continue servicing our customers without a hiccup.

"We have several Capsule integrations that helps keep everything we need in one place and easily accessible. Working in this way meant we were well prepared for an event such as COVID-19 because all we need is an internet connection and we can do our jobs."

