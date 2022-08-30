Capsule Hotel Global Industry Value to Reach $274.18 Million by 2027

Aug 30, 2022, 07:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Capsule Hotel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global capsule hotel market reached a value of US$ 78.41 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 274.18 Million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 9.20% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Capsule Hotel Market Trends:
Significant growth in the travel and tourism industry across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. There is an increasing consumer preference for hygiene, comfort, cost-effective and budget-friendly accommodation while traveling, which is driving the market toward growth.
Additionally, the widespread product adoption among millennials and solo travelers for adventure, travel expeditions and exploring the culture of destinations is favoring the market growth. Various technological advancements, such as the integration of smartphone applications to access personal capsules and smart pods, are providing a thrust to the market growth.
These technologies also offer soundless alarm systems that gradually raise sleeping guests into seated positions while brightening the ambient lights. In line with this, the utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) in capsule hotels to monitor health and predict the food preferences of the guests is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with the implementation of various government initiatives for promoting travel and tourism, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global capsule hotel market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on traveler type, booking mode, age group and application.
Breakup by Traveler Type:
- Solo
- Group
Breakup by Booking Mode:
- Online Booking
- Offline Booking
Breakup by Age Group:
- Generation X
- Generation Y
- Generation Z
Breakup by Application:
- Office Workers
- Tourists
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Companies Mentioned
- CubeHotelsGroup
- De Bedstee Hotel
- Hippo Pod
- inBox Capsule Hotel
- Mayu Tokyo Woman
- Nadeshiko Hotel
- Pangea Pod Hotel
- Riccarton Capsule Hotel
- St Christopher's Inns
- The Bed KLCC
- The Capsule Hotel
- Urban Pod Pvt Ltd.
