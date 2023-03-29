Capsule Hotel Market size to grow at a CAGR of 9.86% from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the rising disposable income of travelers - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global capsule hotel market size is estimated to grow by USD 49.14 million from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.86% during the forecast period. The rising disposable income of travelers, government initiatives for promoting travel and tourism, and the increasing need for inexpensive accommodation are some of the key drivers propelling the capsule hotel market growth. For more insights on the forecast market size (2021 to 2026) - Request a sample report

What's New?

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Capsule Hotel Market 2022-2026

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Capsule Hotel Market – Market Dynamics

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The negative impacts of the pandemic are one of the key factors challenging the capsule hotel market growth during the forecast period. The governments of countries worldwide imposed pandemic-induced restrictions and nationwide lockdowns in early 2020 to contain the spread of the disease. There were cancelations of flights and a reduction in domestic and outbound tourists in H1 2020 globally. In April 2020, Europe experienced a steep drop in its domestic tourism, by around 93%, compared to that of the same month in 2019. Most domestic and international airlines were forced to cancel their flights due to strict quarantine measures and a lack of passengers. Regional airlines such as Dubai-based Emirates Airlines, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways, and Qatar Airways experienced significant losses in 2020, in MEA. Hence, a decline in tourist arrivals hampered the capsule hotel market growth during the COVID-19 period.

Key factor driving market growth

The rising disposable income of travelers is one of the key drivers propelling the capsule hotel market growth. For instance, from 2000 to 2020, the disposable per capita income in China increased by around 700%. In Japan, households spend around 22% of their gross-adjusted disposable income on leisure activities. The rising disposable income improves the standard of living of people, which enables them to spend their income on travel activities. Similarly, in South America, the improving economic condition in Brazil is expected to drive the growth of the capsule hotel market in the country during the forecast period. Hence, factors like rising disposable income are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growth of the global travel and tourism industry is one of the major capsule hotel market trends fueling the market growth during the forecast period. During the last few decades, the tourism industry has witnessed significant growth, especially in regions such as Europe, Southeast Asia, and North America. While Brazil has traditionally been a country with the strongest tourism industry in South America. Air passenger traffic increased because of the growth of the tourism industry. This growth in air passenger traffic is expected to be fueled because of the growing affluence of the middle-class population in emerging markets, such as China and India. Moreover, global investments in airport infrastructure are expected to increase significantly during the forecast period. Hence, the growth of the global travel and tourism industry is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Capsule Hotel Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the mode of booking (offline booking and online booking) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth in the offline booking segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Through offline booking, customers can book rooms according to their preferences and they do not have to deal with claiming refunds, which is the case with online booking. Vendors can offer their customers additional schemes, which are not available through online booking. Moreover, discounted prices and budget-friendly options provided by vendors through the offline booking mode further drive customer footfall in their hotels. Hence, these factors in the offline booking segment will drive the capsule hotel market growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global capsule hotel market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global capsule hotel market.

APAC is estimated to account for 41% of the global market growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the capsule hotel market in the region. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The growth in spending by millennials on travel activities will facilitate the capsule hotel market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Capsule Hotel Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the capsule hotel market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the capsule hotel market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the capsule hotel market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of capsule hotel market vendors

Capsule Hotel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.86% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 49.14 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.08 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Book and Bed Tokyo, Container Hotel Group, CVS Bay Area Inc., De Bedstee Capsules Hotel B.V., Dream Lodge, First Cabin HD Co. Ltd., Hostels Hub Point S.L., Inbox Capsule Hotel, Koyasan guesthouse Kokuu, Nadeshiko Hotel, Nonze Hostel, Pangea Pod Hotel, RB Hospitality Pte Ltd., Riccarton Capsule Hotel, TAKE Hostel Conil, The Bed KLCC, The Capsule Hotel, The Pod Sydney, Time Capsule Retreat, Tubohotel, and Urban Pod Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

